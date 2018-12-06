Buy Photo Soccer promo. (Photo: Current-Argus file photo)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON – The Rio Rapids Durango Soccer Club looks to expand its Spring 2019 roster with players from across San Juan County.

Boys and girls ages 15 to 19 from Farmington, Kirtland, Aztec and Bloomfield are encouraged to join the organization if they have not already joined a club soccer program for the upcoming season.

The Rio Rapids Durango Soccer Club is a merger between the Durango (Colorado) Youth Soccer Association and the Rio Rapids Soccer Club of Albuquerque.

This organization offers players an avenue to stay fresh in the off-season and fine tune any skill sets, whether passing or shooting, prior to resuming play with their high school programs in the fall.

Team practices will be held in Farmington starting in late January. The 2019 season will start in March as part of the Duke City Soccer League in Bernalillo. There will be two matches held every Saturday in March, eight matches altogether.

Tournament play will immediately follow in April. The times, locations and matchups will be decided by teams and coaches.

To register, and for more information on the organization or the 2019 season, visit durangosoccer.com. One can also contact Ray Santillanes at 505-330-6260 or raymond.santillanes@aps.com.