Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (8-8-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (9-7-0) Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Red Wings have dropped two in a row to start their current four-game road trip, losing 5-2 at the Dallas Stars Tuesday, and 5-3 at the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday. The Over hit in each of the outings.

The Golden Knights suffered a 5-2 loss at the Red Wings Nov. 7 in the season's first meeting between the two clubs. Detroit G Thomas Greiss outdueled Vegas G Laurent Brossoit in a battle of backup goaltenders.

Red Wings at Golden Knights odds, spread and lines

Money line: Red Wings +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Golden Knights -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

Red Wings +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Golden Knights -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Red Wings +1.5 (-190) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+145)

Red Wings +1.5 (-190) | Golden Knights -1.5 (+145) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Red Wings at Golden Knights projected goalies

Thomas Greiss (4-5-0, 3.20 GAA, .907 SV%) vs. Robin Lehner (7-6-0, 2.93 GAA, .917 SV%)

Greiss was on the short end of a 5-3 loss in Columbus Monday, making 33 saves in the setback. He has a 1-3-0 record with a 3.31 GAA and .909 SV% in four November outings, but the lone win was against VGK Nov. 7.

Lehner turned aside 38 of the 42 shots in a 4-2 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday, snapping his four-game win streak. He has allowed 2 or fewer goals in three of his past five outings.

Red Wings at Golden Knights odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Golden Knights 5, Red Wings 3

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS (-175) are moderate favorites and a bit risky considering the Red Wings won the first meeting in Detroit. However, VGK is on its home ice, in front of its raucous fans, and Lehner will be in between the pipes, not Brossoit. Look for Vegas to return the favor.

The GOLDEN KNIGHTS -1.5 (+145) are a nice value at home. Four of the past five victories for Vegas have been by 2 or more goals, so if you like Vegas to win, you should like them on the puck line, too.

The OVER 5.5 (-115) is the lean as the Over has hit in four straight on the road for the Red Wings, and eight of the past 10 as road underdogs.

For the Golden Knights, the Over is 5-0 in the past five as favorites, while going 5-1-1 in the past seven games overall.

