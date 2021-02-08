2021-2022 hunting and fishing season's almost here: here's basic info on licenses, permits

FARMINGTON — Hunting and fishing season is just around the corner, especially now that the weather’s becoming milder.

Here is some basic information on licenses and permits, per the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s website.

Game-hunting licenses: $15 for New Mexico residents, $65 for nonresidents

Junior game-hunting licenses: $10 for New Mexico residents, $15 for nonresidents

Game-hunting and fishing licenses: $30 for New Mexico residents, not issued for nonresidents

Junior game-hunting and fishing licenses: $15 for New Mexico residents, not issued for nonresidents

Fishing licenses for those 70 and older: Free for residents, free license not available for nonresidents

Gila trout fishing permit: free of charge for both residents and nonresidents

Over-the-counter duplicate licenses (if a license was lost or destroyed): free of charge for both residents and nonresidents

Fishing licenses are not required for resident and non-resident anglers age 11 or younger. Those 12 and older are required to possess a valid New Mexico Fishing License or Game-hunting & Fishing License.

Licenses for the 2021-2022 season are valid from April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. To apply for a license, visit https://onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us.

Important deadlines, dates

Feb. 10: Bear and turkey draw permits are due by 5 p.m. mountain time

Feb. 15: Harvest reports for 2020-21 deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey license holders are due

Feb. 22: Online hunter education course schedule is available for New Mexico residents. Bowhunter Education courses have limited offerings and/or are scheduled based on area demand

March 17: Late harvest reports for 2020-2021 deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey are due. All 2020–21 license holders must report to be eligible for 2021–22 draw licenses

March 24: 2021-2022 over-the-counter license types, including game-hunting licenses and game-hunting & fishing licenses, are available

April 1: 2021-2022 license year begins, and 2020-2021 licenses become invalid

April 7: Deadline to submit 2020–21 harvest reports for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses and to avoid application rejection

For more information on draw licenses, visit http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/hunting/applications-and-draw-information/how-new-mexico-draw-works/.

For more information on hunting lands and maps, visit http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/hunting/maps/.

To view hunting rules and information for the 2021-2022 hunting season, including licensing, other fees, public and private-land uses, etc., visit http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/home/publications/.

For more information on licensing and harvest reporting, call 505-476-8000.

