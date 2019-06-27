CLOSE

The Alpine Side and Air Bag Jump are now open for the summer at Purgatory Resort, just north of Durango. (Photo: Purgatory Resort Public Relations courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Some of Purgatory Resort’s popular summertime activities are open for business, according to a Tuesday press release.

Visitors can partake in the Alpine Slide and Air Bag Jump, both of which opened on June 15.

Purgatory’s Bike Park is scheduled to open this weekend with the Divinity Downhill Flow Trail, the release said.

Purgatory will be open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug. 18. The resort will also be open on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 24 to Oct. 13, including Labor Day weekend.

A day pass for the Alpine Slide, in which one rides more than a half-mile down the mountain, costs between $69 and $79 for those 7 years old and up, $15 for a single ticket.

Younger children ages 3-6 can ride along with family for between $49 and $59.

The Air Bag Jump, a free-fall jump Purgatory’s website describes as “the same kind of airbag used for movie stunts and freestyle athletic training,” costs $7 for three jumps or anywhere from $49 to $79 for a day pass.

One must be at least 8 years old and be at least 4 feet tall to ride the Air Bag Jump.

Purgatory Resort is located about 25 miles north of Durango.

For more information, visit purgatoryresort.com or call 970-247-9000.