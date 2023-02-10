Super Bowl watch parties in San Juan County

FARMINGTON − Watching the Super Bowl with families, friends and loved ones has become as much a tradition as holiday get-togethers.

It is estimated that the number of Americans who are planning to watch the Super Bowl with others from outside their household is up 84 percent over two years ago. According to a recent study by the Seton Hall Sports Poll, the downturn in the pandemic has restored many of the same traditions of gatherings for events like Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

To that end, people across San Juan County will have a number of opportunities to watch the game, whether at home with friends and family, or with large groups of people at pre-planned, ticketed events across the region.

Here are just a few of the local places to check out the game, with ticket costs and more.

Nemesis 5 ESports

Offering catered meals and more, ticket packages for four people start $65. Located at 820 Sullivan Ave. in Farmington, details can be found at their website Nemesis5ESsports.com, or by calling 505-592-0577.

No Worries Sports Bar & Grill

With a variety of giveaways as well and food and drink specials, ticket prices start at $5 per person with doors open at 2 p.m. For more information, check out their website or call 505-436-2657.

Northern Edge Casino

The "Big Game Tailgate Party" gets underway shortly before kickoff of the game at 4 p.m. local time. For more information about the festivities, call 505-960-7000 or check them out online at NorthernEdgeNavajoCasino.com.

SunRay Park and Casino

The "Football Party" takes begins at 3 p.m., with individual tickets starting at $15 and tables for more guests starting at $80. For more information, visit their website at SunrayGaming.com or call 505-566-1200.

Who's watching?

In 2021, just 25 percent of the general population said they would be gathering with others who live outside their home to watch the Super Bowl. In 2022 that number rose to 46 percent, an increase of 84 percent over the last two years.

Likewise, among self-identified sports fans, in 2021 just 27 percent said they would be gathering with others from outside their home to watch the game. In 2022 that number rose to 52 percent, an increase of 93 percent.

These were among the findings of a poll conducted last week among more than 1,500 adults across the country. The poll featured a national representative sample from YouGov weighted on U.S. Census Bureau figures for gender, age, ethnicity, education, income and geography and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent.

“The multi-billion dollar business of sports reaches far beyond the field of play,” said Professor Charles Grantham, Director of the Center for Sport Management within Seton Hall’s Stillman School of Business, which sponsors the Poll. “The Super Bowl is a major event and the impact of these gatherings reach across the economy. For the league, the network and the advertisers, this is the biggest sport marketing day of the year.”