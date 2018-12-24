CLOSE

SportsPulse: Merry Clinchmas! The Seahawks, Cowboys and Patriots punched their tickets to the postseason this weekend while the Steelers look like they'll miss the playoffs all together. Trysta Krick recaps it all. USA TODAY

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The second-to-last weekend of the NFL’s regular season came and went, and brought a few more clinching scenarios as the league gears toward the postseason.

Still, there are a few spots left up for grabs and many of Sunday’s games helped set up what should be a thrilling final week of the year.

Here are Week 16’s winners and losers.

WINNERS

Nick Foles: He set the Eagles' franchise record for passing yards in a game (471) and threw four touchdowns to complete a two-minute, come-from-behind 32-30 victory against the Texans to keep Philadelphia’s (8-7) season alive. For the second season in a row, Foles is carrying the Eagles late in the year on a potential playoff push. After he helped Philly win last season’s Super Bowl, Foles is again showing his value with Carson Wentz (back) injured. Foles and Philadelphia have a mutual option worth $20 million for the 2019 season, but the quarterback can void it. So theoretically, he could hit the market to look for a starting job and a lucrative contract. Either way, the Eagles will still have a chance to sneak in the playoffs (with a win against the Redskins and a Vikings loss in Week 17). So — depending on how long Wentz might be out — the Eagles' playoff hopes might again fall on Foles’ right arm.

Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans: The Colts very easily could’ve been on the other side of this list, but they made just enough plays to claw out a 28-27 victory against the Giants thanks to an Andrew Luck touchdown to Chester Rogers inside the final minute. The Titans took down the Redskins on Saturday. And because the Steelers stumbled against the Saints, Pittsburgh momentarily fell out of the playoff bracket and Indy now holds the No. 6 and final playoff seed. But the Colts and Titans are both 9-6, and both face off next week in the regular season finale. It’s a win-and-in situation. That’s ultimately, for teams in contention, all you can ask for.

Dallas Cowboys: They clinched the NFC East title with a 27-20 victory against the Buccaneers. Though it was far from flawless, it was exactly what the Cowboys needed to bounce back from a disappointing, shutout loss last week. The passing game remains spotty and inconsistent — Dak Prescott threw for just 161 yards in the victory — but the Dallas defense created pass pressure and forced turnovers when needed. A 69-yard strip sack returned for a touchdown by linebacker Jaylon Smith helped Dallas establish a lead that Tampa never overcame. Though the Cowboys will host a wild-card round playoff game, there’s one big concern. To make an extended run in January, this team will have to win on the road, where it’s just 2-5 on the season.

New England Patriots:A 24-12 victory against the Bills clinched the AFC East for a 10th consecutive time for the Patriots — a decade of dominance in the division. One week after relinquishing the No. 2 seed, the Pats (10-5) are in position to enjoy a first-round bye and host at least their divisional-round playoff game. All New England needs to do is topple a Jets team that has lost eight of its last nine. Though the passing game has struggled in recent weeks and produced just 117 yards without Josh Gordon (suspended), New England’s ground game is smothering opponents. The Patriots racked up 273 rushing yards, second most in the Bill Belichick era. There are still issues to fix in Foxborough, but the Patriots are in much better position now than they were last week. And the No. 1-seeded Chiefs (11-4) lost, so even the top seed in the AFC is an option for the Pats.

LOSERS

Pittsburgh Steelers: That’s the problem with dropping games against lesser opponents in the middle of the year. The Steelers — over the past two weeks — needed to beat the Patriots and then the Saints to stay in the playoff field. They took care of New England last week, but fell on the road, 31-28, Sunday against New Orleans. Many will point to coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to fake a punt from Pittsburgh’s own 42-yard line with just 4:11 left in the game. And while it’s fair to question the play call — perhaps a designed offensive play would’ve been more effective — giving Drew Brees the ball back with a four-point lead is a risky proposition, either way. So now the Steelers need to win their game in the finale against the Bengals and need to hope the Browns (7-7-1) beat the division-leading Ravens (9-6). And if the Steelers miss out, you can bet two losses in three weeks against the Broncos (6-8) and Raiders (3-11) will really sting.

Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase: The Dolphins entered the day mathematically alive in the playoff hunt, but an underwhelming 17-7 loss against the Jaguars ended that. This was a game Miami absolutely needed to have. Instead, the Dolphins have lost two in a row and their offense has sputtered. A report from CBS Sports emerged before Sunday's game saying Gase, Miami’s head coach, could be in danger of losing his job. He’s now 23-24 in almost three seasons and has missed the postseason two years in a row. And Tannehill, who remains frustratingly inconsistent, might also be playing his final games in Miami. He’s 30 years old and his cap hit balloons to $26.6 million. That number might prompt Miami’s brass — whoever ends up being in charge after this season — to decide to move on.

Houston Texans: Their stand as the AFC’s No. 2 seed didn’t last long. After a valiant comeback attempt, Houston fell to the Eagles and it has now lost two of its last three. Of course, the Patriots and Texans could swap spots again, depending on what happens next week, but Houston squandered an excellent opportunity. Similar issues — a leaky secondary, pass protection issues and woeful third-down conversion percentage — hurt Houston again. Making matters worse, a non-contact Achilles injury for receiver Demaryius Thomas appears to be serious.

Hue Jackson: This season, Jackson won two games as the head coach of the Browns. They fired him, and then the Bengals hired him to help coach Marvin Lewis manage defensive responsibilities. Then — after the Browns beat the Bengals, 26-18, on Sunday — Jackson ended up losing both the games he coached against his former squad. Since the Browns fired Jackson, Cleveland is 5-2 and has won three in a row. This is the same young, talent-rich roster that Jackson had in Berea. But nothing demonstrates the ineffectiveness of Jackson’s tutelage and tenure in Cleveland than the strides and improvements the Browns have made — especially rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield —-  under interim coach Gregg Williams and interim offensive Freddie Kitchens.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Lorenzo Reyes on Twitter @LorenzoGReyes.

Photos: Best of NFL Week 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) carries the ball while being chased by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) carries the ball while being chased by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Steven Bisig, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett celebrates with fans after catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) returns an interception with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pursuing in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) returns an interception with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pursuing in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Marcus Allen (27) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) throws a touchdown pass to running back David Johnson (31) during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) throws a touchdown pass to running back David Johnson (31) during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) catches a touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) catches a touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Matt Kartozian, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) catches a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) rushes the quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) rushes the quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
The official signals good, and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates with punter Cameron Johnston (1) after kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field.
The official signals good, and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates with punter Cameron Johnston (1) after kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster (56), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19), linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) celebrate with fans after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster (56), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19), linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) celebrate with fans after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a victory with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21).
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates a victory with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21). Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) maneuvers the ball inside the pylong on a dive for a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) maneuvers the ball inside the pylong on a dive for a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-12.
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (93) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 24-12. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) intercepts a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) intercepts a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons' Brian Hill (32) fumbles as he hurdles Carolina Panthers' Donte Jackson (26) during the second half in Charlotte, N.C.
Atlanta Falcons' Brian Hill (32) fumbles as he hurdles Carolina Panthers' Donte Jackson (26) during the second half in Charlotte, N.C. Jason E. Miczek, AP
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates a game-winning touchdown against the New York Giants.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates a game-winning touchdown against the New York Giants. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Philadelphia Eagles fans roar their approval after an 83-yard touchdown scored by receiver Nelson Agholor (13).
Philadelphia Eagles fans roar their approval after an 83-yard touchdown scored by receiver Nelson Agholor (13). Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) eludes New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) at MetLife Stadium.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) eludes New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) at MetLife Stadium. Ed Mulholland, Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Andre Roberts (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Ed Mulholland, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) dives for the touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) dives for the touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) scores a touchdown in the half half against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) scores a touchdown in the half half against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium. Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts tackle Marcus Hunt (92) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts tackle Marcus Hunt (92) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past Houston Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past Houston Texans cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sacked in the second quarter by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and defensive end Randy Gregory (94) at AT&T Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) is sacked in the second quarter by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and defensive end Randy Gregory (94) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright (13) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright (13) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells (88) gets congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end David Njoku (85) jduring the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns tight end Darren Fells (88) gets congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and tight end David Njoku (85) jduring the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) scores a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) scores a touchdown during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers jumps for the goal line against Deion Jones and the Atlanta Falcons defense in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers jumps for the goal line against Deion Jones and the Atlanta Falcons defense in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Grant Halverson, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Taylor Heinicke of the Carolina Panthers huddles with his team at Bank of America Stadium.
Taylor Heinicke of the Carolina Panthers huddles with his team at Bank of America Stadium. Streeter Lecka, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (11) tries to break free from Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half.
Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (11) tries to break free from Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during the first half. Jason E. Miczek, AP
Fullscreen
New York Giants safety Curtis Riley (35) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New York Giants safety Curtis Riley (35) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Steven Senne, AP
Fullscreen
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) loses the handle against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler (6) loses the handle against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Giants tight end Scott Simonson (82) scores in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New York Giants tight end Scott Simonson (82) scores in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) after recovering fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) after recovering fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9), forcing a fumble, l during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9), forcing a fumble, l during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
LeGarrette Blount of the Detroit Lions looks for room to run in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
LeGarrette Blount of the Detroit Lions looks for room to run in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Leon Halip, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire celebrates after scoring a touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers during the first half.
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire celebrates after scoring a touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers during the first half. Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Buffalo Bills receiver Victor Bolden Jr. is sent flying during the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Buffalo Bills receiver Victor Bolden Jr. is sent flying during the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Winslow Townson, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tackle Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) tackle Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after running for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts after running for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs after a reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup (13) runs after a reception against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) at AT&T Stadium. Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) heads for the end zone after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) heads for the end zone after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Miami Dolphins cornerback Torry McTyer (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (94) bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Torry McTyer (24) and defensive end Robert Quinn (94) bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) catches a touchdown pass as Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) attempts to jump into the end zone, past Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) and linebacker Deion Jones (45).
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) attempts to jump into the end zone, past Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed (50) and linebacker Deion Jones (45). Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles for yards against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles for yards against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Spo
Fullscreen
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire (25) attempts to catch a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph (24) defends in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles (43) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Jonathan Joseph (24) defends in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. James Lang, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Miami Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Steve Mitchell, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates with defensive back Anthony Levine (41), strong safety Tony Jefferson (23) and free safety Eric Weddle (32) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (29) celebrates with defensive back Anthony Levine (41), strong safety Tony Jefferson (23) and free safety Eric Weddle (32) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Maurice Canady (26) celebrate a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Maurice Canady (26) celebrate a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nick Dzubnar (48) downs a punt in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nick Dzubnar (48) downs a punt in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw under pressure as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defends during the third quarter at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to throw under pressure as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defends during the third quarter at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) is defended by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) during the third quarter at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) is defended by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) during the third quarter at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) gestures after a first down in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) gestures after a first down in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) during the first half at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) during the first half at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at StubHub Center.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) during the first quarter at StubHub Center.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) during the first quarter at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries the ball past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92) during the first half at StubHub Center.
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries the ball past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (92) during the first half at StubHub Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the first quarter at StubHub Center.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the first quarter at StubHub Center. Jake Roth, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODA
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) celebrates with wide receiver Corey Davis (84) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) after a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) celebrates with wide receiver Corey Davis (84) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) after a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODA
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Floyd (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Floyd (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Floyd (17) scores as Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) is unable to tackle him during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Michael Floyd (17) scores as Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) is unable to tackle him during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODA
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) stiff arms Washington Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) stiff arms Washington Redskins cornerback Greg Stroman (37) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODA
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) is sacked by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) is sacked by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) fights off a tackle attempt from Washington Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) fights off a tackle attempt from Washington Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) scrambles in the pocket during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Washington Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson (8) scrambles in the pocket during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a short gain during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) catches a pass during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor (13) catches a pass during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    If you love talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our new Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE