Alabama offensive linemen (L-R) Alex Leatherwood, Jedrick Wills Jr., Chris Owens and Deonte Brown celebrate a touchdown against Auburn earlier this season. (Photo: Butch Dill, AP)

Three players from top-ranked Alabama, including starting offensive guard Deonte Brown, have been suspended for Saturday's Orange Bowl game against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Coach Nick Saban announced Monday night that Brown, reserve tight end Kedrick James and offensive lineman Elliott Baker did not make the trip to Miami "due to a violation of team rules and policies."

Brown has started five games and played in 12 of the Crimson Tide's 13 games this season. James has appeared in five games, while Baker has not seen any game action.

Alabama will take on Oklahoma on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in the other semifinal.

Saban didn't indicate the duration of the suspensions or whether they might extend to the national championship game if Alabama wins.

