Local prep wrestlers named tops in state

FARMINGTON − A pair of Aztec High School wrestlers and a reigning state champion from Farmington High School were named as the top prep wrestlers in the state by New Mexico Wrestling, made up of coaches and wrestling officials from across the state.

Ivan Smith, who successfully defended his Class 5A state title last month at the NMAA wrestling championships, was awarded the title of Top Class 5A wrestler after finishing his senior season with a record of 43 wins with only one loss. He also was one of the top prep wrestlers in the state with 30 wins by pinfall.

Smith captured his second straight title at the 172-lb. weight class by defeating Tomas Herrera of Gadsden at the state championships held at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Smith's record over four seasons wrestling at Farmington High is an impressive 148-14 with two state titles and four appearances in the state tournament.

Smith is set to attend New Mexico Highlands University later this year.

"He loves the sport of wrestling and is a great talent," said Farmington head wrestling coach John Mason. "He will continue to represent Farmington well."

Aztec's Bryson Valdez, a four-time state champion and undefeated in his most recent campaign, was also named Class 4A state wrestler of the year.

Valdez finished his most recent season with a victory over St Pius' Valentine Popadiuc to win the state title at 121-lbs. The victory capped off a season in which Valdez went 46-0, adding to a four-year record in which he only lost once in 147 matches.

Valdez, a junior, will likely be back on the mat next year for the Tigers in his senior campaign in which he'll be looking to become only the eighth prep wrestler in the state to win five consecutive state titles.

In girls wrestling, senior Makayla Munoz put a final stamp on her prep career, earning the title of top Class 4A wrestler in the state after winning her fourth straight individual championship.

Munoz, who recently signed a letter of commitment to attend Oklahoma City University later this year, wrapped up an undefeated season with her win over Bianca Arundale-Maestas of Sandia High to capture gold at the 145-lb. division. Munoz wrapped up her four-year run at Aztec High with a record of 130 wins with only one loss.

For more information about the awards and recognitions, check out the website at newmexicowrestling.com.