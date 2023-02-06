Farmington, Bloomfield wrestling teams scores high marks in competition

FARMINGTON − The Farmington High School girls wrestling team took home third place in Saturday's New Mexico Activities Association's Region 1 Championships, held in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at the Scorpion Gym.

The Lady Scorpions finished behind Volcano Vista and Miyaura and ahead of West Mesa and Cleveland High Schools among more than 30 schools who sent wrestlers to the event.

Finalists from this event will be moving on to the state championships, scheduled to begin Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Among other local schools, Bloomfield finished seventh in the event, with Piedra Vista finishing slightly ahead of Aztec and Kirtland Central in the middle of the pack, followed by Shiprock, Shiprock Northwest and Newcomb near the bottom of the standings.

Farmington's April Archibeque took home third place at the 138-pound weight class, finishing behind Liana Fernandez of Robertson and Neviah Varela-Marquez from Sandia High. Alissa Deyapp also took home a third place medal for the Lady Scorpions at the 185-pound weight class, a division which was won by Amia Goins from Bloomfield. Goins defeated Elena Moya of Volcano Vista in a pinfall in the event's championship match at the classification.

Anaya Lee of Farmington took home third place in the 235-pound weight class, finishing behind Miyamura's Hannah Mariano of Miyamura and Jordyn Yazzie of Volcano Vista.

Aztec's Makayla Munoz remains on track for her fourth straight state championship, maintaining her perfect record on the season after taking home a first-place medal in the 145-pound weight class, defeating Bianca Arundale-Maestas in the championship match. Munoz is 39-0 this season.

Piedra Vista's Svea Robinson had a good tournament run, taking home second place in the 152-pound weight class, losing in the championship bout to unbeaten Jaden Meadows from Sandia.

Maliah Goins from Bloomfield earned a third-place medal at the 132-pound division, behind both Kayla Jose of West Mesa and Cassidy Sanchez of Cibola High.

For more information on the event, as well as a complete roster and final standings, check out the tournament's official page at Trackwrestling.com.

Boys wrestling

The Bloomfield High School wrestling team took top honors in a district duals meet held on Saturday at Kirtland Central High School, defeating teams from Aztec, Kirtland Central and Shiprock Northwest.

Bloomfield won all three of their duals, defeating Northwest by a score of 72-6, while also handling Kirtland Central by a score of 57-18 and over Aztec by a score of 39-36.

Bobcat wrestler Robert Williams won the 285-pound weight class division with victories over Aztec's Deegan Keenom and Jeryn Dodge from Kirtland Central, while Sam Eveland swept past each of his three rivals during the event, winning the 145-pound divisiion with wins over Payton Mike of Kirtland Central, as well as Zach Sanders from Aztec and Northwest's Ethan Charley.

The duals victory puts Bloomfield on track for a state championship run, with regional tournament action taking place this weekend at Kirtland Central before the NMAA state championships later this month at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Bobcats haven't won a state wrestling title since 2014.