Scorpions girls wrestling team scores victory in Bloomfield Invitational

FARMINGTON − Led by strong individual performances from Emily Haskan, Jadyn Begay, Katrina Henry and April Archibeque, the Farmington High School girls wrestling team picked up an important early season win on the road over the weekend in the Bloomfield Girls Tournament at Bobcat Gym.

Haskan swept her three rivals in the 100-pound weight class, ending with a win over Madison Egger of Ignacio, while Begay went 3-0 against her rivals in the 107-pound weight class, culminating with a win over Gala Nelson from Los Alamos.

Katrina Henry ran her record to nine straight wins this season, going 4-0 during the meet, securing the title in the 114-pound weight class with a win over Aztec's Nadyalina Duran. Archibeque defeated her teammate Bailey Ramone to win the 165-pound weight class.

Those wins gave the Lady Scorpions the win in the invitational, with a total of 204.5 points, well ahead of Bloomfield, Los Alamos and Kirtland Central.

Bloomfield scored victories in the event with Tiana Williamson, who went 4-0 in her matches at the 126-pound weight class, while Amia Goins dominated her competition in the 185-pound division, going 4-0 in the tournament.

Kirtland Central's Tonja Manuelito won her 235-pound division, going 2-0 in the tournament while Aztec's Makayla Munoz dominated her three rivals in the 152-pound weight class.

The Farmington High wrestling teams were busy over the weekend, with the boys team taking home fifth place in the 18-team Eagle Invitational at Colby, Kansas. The Scorpions boys team was led by Wycolt Henry, who secured seven pinfall victories during the event.

The Lady Scorpions will be in action this weekend in Window Rock, Arizona for the fourth annual Girls Veterans Memorial Invitational, where they will face off against more than two dozen teams from across the southwest.

Tigers dominate Bobcat Duals

The Aztec High School boys wrestling team took home first place last weekend in the Bobcat Duals, beating teams from Farmington High's junior varsity squad, as well as Bloomfield, Durango and Kirtland Central.

Leading the way for the Tigers were CJ Saiz, who went 4-1 in the 107-pound weight class, while Bryson Valdez dominated his rivals in the 121-pound weight class rolled to four wins in the 145-pound division.

Jacob Greyeyes and Jaylen Ignacio each went unbeaten in their respective weight classes during the duals. Greyeyes scored a first place award at the 189-pound weight class with a win over Douglas Mitchell from Grants, while Ignacio scored a victory at the 215-pound division by beating Dale Harris from Durango.

The Tigers finished first in the eight-team competition, earning 270 points, just six ahead of Bloomfield. Durango, Farmington and Los Alamos rounded out the top five.

Bloomfield finished second overall in the event, with Gunner Samora, Hunter Samora, Adan Benavidez, Delayne Luster and Samuel Eveland each scoring wins over Aztec.

The Tigers will be on the road this weekend at St. George, Utah for the Desert Storm Individual Tournament. For more information on the Aztec High School wrestling team, check out their official page at MaxPreps.com.