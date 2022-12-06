Prep wrestling seasons get underway for Farmington, Aztec High Schools

FARMINGTON − The high school wrestling seasons got underway last weekend at Farmington High School with the Lady Scorpions team prevailing in the Farmington Girls Invitational.

Five Lady Scorpion wrestlers took home first place medals in the event, with Emily Haskan winning top prize at the 100-lb. weight class, along with Jadyn Begay (107) and Kaydence Stover (114).

Also taking home first place honors last weekend from Farmington were Katrina Henry, also at 114 lbs., as well as Alissa Deyapp at the 235-lb. weight class.

In the 152-lb. weight class, Makayla Munoz was the winner from Aztec High School. The three-time state champion got her season kicked off the right way for coaches Herb Stinson and Audrey Parks, who made her debut as coach of the Lady Tigers.

"Our room is filled with a great mixture of state winners and young novices," Stinson said of the upcoming wrestling season. "We will grow each and every day."

As a team, Farmington won the event with 221 total points, ahead of Durango, Piedra Vista, Aztec, Bloomfield with Wingate rounding out the top six teams. The Lady Scorpions will be back in action this Saturday at Bloomfield High School with a road trip to Window Rock, Ariz. scheduled for the following weekend.

The Farmington High boys wrestling team will open their season this weekend in Colby, Kansas, at the Eagle Invitational Meet. The Scorpions, winners of the Class 5A state title last season and coached by John Mason, will then travel to Window Rock, Arizona, the following week for their final meet of the calendar year.

Stinson, who is entering his 49th year coaching wrestling, is excited for the upcoming boys season, which will kick off with a duals meet at Bloomfield High School on Saturday followed by the Desert Storm Invitational the following weekend in St. George, Utah.

The Tigers, winners of the Class 4A state title each of the past four seasons, will be looking for their sixth straight state title. They won the Class 5A state championship in 2018 and are in search of their 22nd overall championship.

Among the leading wrestlers coming back for the Tigers will be three-time champion Bryson Valdez, as well as Tanner Olguin and Jaylen Ignacio.

"December is a month to settle kids into what their weight class will be and to prepare for how we finish in February," Stinson said. "The experience we have in the room will prove to be very valuable in the long run."

For more information on the Aztec and Farmington High School wrestling teams, check out their official pages on MaxPreps.com.