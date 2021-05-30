Aztec wins fourth straight state wrestling title, Farmington wins first title in 18 years

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers’ reign of dominance continued at the New Mexico state wrestling championships, while the Farmington Scorpions snapped an 18-year title drought.

Aztec won its fourth straight blue trophy Thursday in Rio Rancho, while Farmington secured its first state title since 2003 on Saturday.

Aztec’s Bryson Valdez (106 pounds), Talan Olguin (113 pounds), Hunter Riddick (152 pounds) and Malcolm Altisi (182 pounds) all won 4A individual titles on Thursday, while Aztec’s Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi both won back-to-back state titles in the girls tournament on Saturday.

Farmington’s Julian Juarez (113 pounds) and Taeoma Frank (132 pounds) both won 5A individual titles on Saturday.

Bloomfield’s Adan Benavidez won the 4A 120-pound individual title on Thursday, while Piedra Vista’s Shane McCoy won the 5A 220-pound individual title on Saturday.

Kirtland Central’s Jojera Dodge won her second straight individual title in the girls tournament on Saturday.

