Aztec secures its latest District 1-4A wrestling title, punches ticket to state

The Daily Times staff

AZTEC — The Aztec Tigers cruised to their latest District 1-4A wrestling title in front of their home crowd Saturday at Lillywhite Gym.

Aztec scored 211 team points, while second-place Bloomfield tallied 177 team points.

Seven of 13 Aztec wrestlers won individual titles, while four Bloomfield wrestlers won individual titles. Both teams also had multiple wrestlers take either second or third place in their respective weight divisions.

Tyler Huttinga won an individual title for Kirtland Central.

The New Mexico State Wrestling Championships will take place May 27 through May 29 in Rio Rancho.

Farmington wins District 2-5A wrestling title

The Scorpions tallied 209 team points to secure the crown Saturday at Sandia.

Eight Farmington wrestlers won individual titles, while Piedra Vista's Shane McCoy won an individual title.

Piedra Vista baseball, softball team open district play strong

PV baseball won both games (13-0 and 14-8) Saturday at Eldorado, while PV softball also cruised to a doubleheader sweep (20-0 and 13-0) Saturday at Eldorado.

Farmington softball splits district-opening doubleheader

The Lady Scorpions won 5-4 in Game 1 against Sandia Saturday at Ricketts Softball Complex in Farmington, but the Matadors responded with a 14-9 win in Game 2.

Farmington baseball swept by Sandia

The Scorpions lost both games (3-1 and 11-0) in Saturday’s district-opener at Worley Field in Farmington.

