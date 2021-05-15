Melissa Meechan named New Mexico AAU Person of the Year

FARMINGTON — Melissa Meechan was named the 2021 New Mexico Amateur Athletic Union Person of the Year, thanks to the work she’s done to continuously develop the youth wrestling scene here in the Four Corners.

The annual award is given to those who have “outstanding contributions to the advancement of wrestling,” according to the AAU sports website.

“It’s pretty phenomenal,” Meechan said.

Meechan’s been a youth wrestling coach since 2011, and she’s been the Vice President of the Four Corners Wrestling Association for the past three years — overseeing tournaments, coordinating meetings and providing support for roughly 23 squad across the region.

The Four Corners Wrestling Association oversees AAU teams from San Juan County and Window Rock, Arizona to Blanding, Utah and Mancos, Colorado, Meechan said.

Meechan said former wrestlers that came up through the Four Corners Wrestling Association include state champions Bella Wells of Aztec and Cirrail Allison of Farmington.

Meechan said she’s proud of the work that’s been done to grow the sport of wrestling in the Four Corners, and she wants to expand demographics to get more kids involved. Meechan also said girls wrestling has helped bring “new life” to the sport in recent years.

Meechan said the Four Corners Wrestling Association is working to make wrestling that next thing where kids can experience the joy of wearing a medal and the sense of accomplishment that comes with it.

Meechan said she wants to continue growing the sport’s presence in the area, continue getting more women involved in the sport and bring more events to the Four Corners to ensure kids get more opportunities and exposure.

“That’s really what my passion is,” Meechan said. “There’s a lot of need to keep wrestling mainstream.”

