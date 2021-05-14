Farmington Scorpions win the Aztec Tiger Duals wrestling meet

The Daily Times staff

AZTEC — The Farmington Scorpions outlasted their competition on the wrestling mats to win Friday’s Aztec Tiger Duals at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Farmington cruised past Piedra Vista 48-24, edged Aztec 42-39 and dismantled Kirtland Central 76-3.

Farmington’s Taeoma Frank, Ivan Smith and Tyler Savell won all three of their duals matches.

Other wrestlers that won all three duals matches included Aztec’s Bryson Valdez, Jaren McBride, Tony Thompson and Hunter Riddick, as well as Piedra Vista’s Reed McCarty, Kyle Baker and Shane McCoy.

Aztec, PV and Kirtland Central placed second, third and fourth, respectively.

Farmington’s Aili Talcott has strong outing at 5A state swimming championships

Talcott took second overall in the girls 200-meter individual medley Thursday at Albuquerque Academy with a time of two minutes, 13.13 seconds. She also took third overall in the girls 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:07.16).

Farmington and Kirtland split softball doubleheader

Kirtland took Game 1, 14-10, Friday at Ricketts Softball Complex in Farmington, while FHS won 15-2 in the nightcap game.

Aztec softball sweeps Grants

The Lady Tigers cruised to victories in both games (27-0 and 8-0) Friday in Aztec,

Bloomfield softball swept at St. Pius

The Lady Bobcats lost both games (10-3 and 10-5) Friday in Albuquerque.

