Aztec wrestling takes second place in district duals at Miyamura to open the new campaign

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Aztec wrestling team began its three-time state title defense on a strong note, taking second place overall in Saturday’s Battle For Honor district duals tournament at Miyamura.

The Tigers cruised to wins over Capital (52-18), Gallup (42-6) and Miyamura (54-21). Aztec also outlasted Bloomfield (42-36), but lost 60-21 against tournament champion Rio Rancho.

Farmington tennis teams open season in commanding fashion

The FHS boys and girls both cruised to 9-0 victories over Belen in Saturday’s season opener in Rio Rancho.

Aztec softball splits twin bill, FHS softball sweeps Bloomfield

Aztec splits Saturday’s doubleheader at St. Pius X (6-5 St. Pius, 5-2 Aztec), while Farmington won both of its games (14-4 and 12-1) Friday at Bloomfield.

PV baseball drops season opener

The Panthers lost 8-7 Saturday at Miyamura.

FHS basketball teams drop games vs. Sandia

The FHS boys lost 53-40 Saturday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington, while the FHS girls lost 51-44 Saturday in Albuquerque.

