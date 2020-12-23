Aztec's Sammy Minton signs with Ottawa University wrestling team

AZTEC — Sammy Minton seized the chance to join a rising wrestling program in Ottawa University, signing with the Braves on Wednesday via athletic scholarship.

The Aztec wrestler said he was drawn to Ottawa's recent success as back-to-back Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champions in 2019 and 2020.

The Braves, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Ottawa, Kansas, are ranked 18th in the latest NAIA wrestling polls.

"Their whole team is pretty good," Minton said. "I can easily just improve. I don't think I'll backtrack at all. I think I'll do good in college."

Minton posted a 32-21 record and reached the 4A 132-pound division state quarterfinals in 2020.

Going forward, Minton said he wants to get physically stronger so he can better push the pace on the mat.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e