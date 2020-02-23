CLOSE
RIO RANCHO — Princess Altisi was ready to end two years of frustration and heartbreak dealing with her nemesis, Miyamura’s Nancy Rodriguez, at the state wrestling finals.

The Aztec Lady Tiger wrestler grew leaner, stronger and faster, well-equipped to finally take down Rodriguez in the girls 160-pound division and claim the throne. And Altisi did it, winning Saturday’s state title at the Santa Ana Star Center.

“It feels good, man,” Altisi said, smiling while still catching her breath.

Rodriguez had been a thorn in Altisi’s side in the previous two state finals.

In 2018, when Altisi wrestled at Shiprock, Rodriguez pinned Altisi at the 1:20 mark.

In 2019, Altisi’s first year at Aztec, she got injured and had to take a medical forfeit. Rodriguez won the title, again.

A new and improved Altisi started changing the narrative earlier this season, beating Rodriguez during the Moriarty Lady Pintos girls tournament and for the District 1-4A individual title.

By the third period Saturday, Altisi was in a far different place from the previous two years.

With the match still scoreless, Altisi took a quick forward step. Rodriguez quickly stepped back. Altisi repeated with a second step, and Rodriguez again stepped back.

Rodriguez then shot twice at Altisi, who was ready and snatched Rodriguez up both times.

Altisi took control, going on to win via a 5-2 decision.

“I’d say I’ve finally caught up with Nancy Rodriguez,” Altisi said.

PHOTOS: New Mexico State Wrestling Championships, Day 2 | Feb. 22
Las Cruces' Avery Atma celebrates with his coach after winning the 5A 120-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Las Cruces' Avery Atma celebrates with his coach after winning the 5A 120-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Farmington's Zachary Small takes down Carlsbad's TJ Rogers in the 182-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Small won with a pinfall victory in the first period.
Farmington's Zachary Small takes down Carlsbad's TJ Rogers in the 182-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Small won with a pinfall victory in the first period. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's TJ Rogers avoids a shoot against Farmington's Zachary Small in the 182-pound 5A championship match at New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's TJ Rogers avoids a shoot against Farmington's Zachary Small in the 182-pound 5A championship match at New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez tries to pin Carlsbad's Justin Wood in their 5A 160-pound championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Perez won via major decision, 16-8.
Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez tries to pin Carlsbad's Justin Wood in their 5A 160-pound championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Perez won via major decision, 16-8. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Justin Wood hoists Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez during their 160-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Justin Wood hoists Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez during their 160-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez tries to pin Carlsbad's Justin Wood in their 5A 160-pound championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Perez won via major decision, 16-8.
Deming's Jesse Daniel Perez tries to pin Carlsbad's Justin Wood in their 5A 160-pound championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Perez won via major decision, 16-8. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Mason Box is congratulated by friends and family after winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Mason Box is congratulated by friends and family after winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Mason Box celebrates winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Mason Box celebrates winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Mason Box celebrates winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Mason Box celebrates winning his second consecutive 152-pound 5A title in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Mason Box takes down Volcano Vista's Manuel Robles in their 152-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Box won, 3-2.
Carlsbad's Mason Box takes down Volcano Vista's Manuel Robles in their 152-pound 5A championship match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Box won, 3-2. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Las Cruces' David Graves gets a victory hug after winning the 5A 145-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Las Cruces' David Graves gets a victory hug after winning the 5A 145-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Las Cruces' Avery Atma wins the 5A 120-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Las Cruces' Avery Atma wins the 5A 120-pound championship in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
The Carlsbad coaches look on during the championship round in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
The Carlsbad coaches look on during the championship round in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad celebrates its second place finish in the 5A New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad celebrates its second place finish in the 5A New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Jake Fuentes celebrates winning his 5A 170-pound 3rd place match against Volcano Vista's Jeremiah Perry in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Jake Fuentes celebrates winning his 5A 170-pound 3rd place match against Volcano Vista's Jeremiah Perry in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Newcomb's Lilah Yazzie takes down Gallup's Kaitlyn Yazzie in the girls 220-pound third place match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Yazzie won with a pinfall.
Newcomb's Lilah Yazzie takes down Gallup's Kaitlyn Yazzie in the girls 220-pound third place match in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Yazzie won with a pinfall. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Anthony Fuentes takes down Manzano's Isaiah Hernandez in their 5A 138-pound third place match at New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Fuentes won with a 7-0 decision.
Carlsbad's Anthony Fuentes takes down Manzano's Isaiah Hernandez in their 5A 138-pound third place match at New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Fuentes won with a 7-0 decision. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Piedra Vista's Demetrio Archuleta takes down his opponent in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Piedra Vista's Demetrio Archuleta takes down his opponent in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad'ds Cady Box (bottom) tries to escape a pinning attempt by Highland's Mia Contreras in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad'ds Cady Box (bottom) tries to escape a pinning attempt by Highland's Mia Contreras in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's Marcus Najera goes for a pin against his opponent in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Carlsbad's Marcus Najera goes for a pin against his opponent in the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Silver's Brendon Olsen tries to fight off St. Pius' Matthew Sanchez in the 4A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Brendon Olsen tries to fight off St. Pius' Matthew Sanchez in the 4A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Las Cruces' Avery Atma and Centennial's Tye Barker do battle in the 5A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Las Cruces' Avery Atma and Centennial's Tye Barker do battle in the 5A 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Taeoma Frank faces Rio Rancho's Tim Lopez in the 5A 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Farmington's Taeoma Frank faces Rio Rancho's Tim Lopez in the 5A 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Mia Aguirre celebrates defeating Atrisco Heritage's Yalixza Gonzalez for the Girls 120-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Mia Aguirre celebrates defeating Atrisco Heritage's Yalixza Gonzalez for the Girls 120-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bernalillo's Aylin Mijares grabs hold of Sandia's Selvi Gallegos in the Girls 145-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center
Bernalillo's Aylin Mijares grabs hold of Sandia's Selvi Gallegos in the Girls 145-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Princess Altisi celebrates defeating Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez for the Girls 160-pound division title in Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Princess Altisi celebrates defeating Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez for the Girls 160-pound division title in Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi celebrates defeating Albuquerque Academy's Sebastian Martin for the 4A 160-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi celebrates defeating Albuquerque Academy's Sebastian Martin for the 4A 160-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's J.D. Perez holds down Carlsbad's Justin Wood in the 5A 160-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Deming's J.D. Perez holds down Carlsbad's Justin Wood in the 5A 160-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Rio Rancho's Xavier Salazar do battle in the 5A 170-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Rio Rancho's Xavier Salazar do battle in the 5A 170-pound division championship match during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
The Aztec wrestling team poses with its 4A state banner in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. This is the third consecutive 4A wrestling title in a row for the Tigers.
The Aztec wrestling team poses with its 4A state banner in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. This is the third consecutive 4A wrestling title in a row for the Tigers. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
The Aztec girls team poses with their second place trophy at the New Mexico state wrestling championships in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Aztec finished with 66 points.
The Aztec girls team poses with their second place trophy at the New Mexico state wrestling championships in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Aztec finished with 66 points. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
The Piedra Vista wrestling team poses after winning the 5A state championship at the New Mexico wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. This is the first 5A wrestling title for the Panthers.
The Piedra Vista wrestling team poses after winning the 5A state championship at the New Mexico wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. This is the first 5A wrestling title for the Panthers. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
