RIO RANCHO — The road to a state wrestling title now goes straight through the Four Corners area of New Mexico.

After two grueling days of competition, the Aztec Tigers won their third consecutive New Mexico state wresting title tonight, while the Piedra Vista Panthers captured their first state title since 2015.

Aztec ran away with the 4A title, scoring 246.5 points making the Tigers the top point scorers in the entire tournament regardless of classification. PV claimed the 5A crown, finishing with 183 points, ahead of Carlsbad's second-place finish at 170.5.

Aztec went a perfect 6-for-6 in the boys championship matches. Mia Aguirre, Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi all won individual titles in the girls tournament.

"Our kids came and wrestled today," Aztec coach Monte Maxwell said. "They came and got after it. I'm very proud of them and the coaching staff for the work they put in with them. It's amazing. We've had some ups and downs with kids injured and out of the lineups. So we've really only had a full team for two weeks. We lost one of our guys who qualified and had to get surgery after the district tournament so we were a man short today."

Buy Photo Aztec's Mia Aguirre celebrates defeating Atrisco Heritage's Yalixza Gonzalez for the Girls 120-pound division title during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo The Piedra Vista wrestling team poses after winning the 5A state championship at the New Mexico wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. This is the first 5A wrestling title for the Panthers. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Current-Argus)

While Ezekiel Bejar won the Panthers' only individual championship, the team was able to wrestle in all 14 boys weight divisions and had the title won when the 160-pound wrestlers were still on the mat, about halfway through the championship round.

"We had a great season. We didn't wrestle in New Mexico at all. We go out of state pretty much all year young. When you're up in the Four Corners it's easy to go to Colorado and Arizona. We went to California this year which helped us see a lot of different wrestling styles," PV coach Greg Ruybalid said. "This is our first championship at 5A. This is special being at the top division, it means a lot more."

Ruybalid said he was especially proud that all 14 of his wrestlers were able to contribute to the point total, as each wrestler winning at least one match.

Aztec individual champions

Bryson Valdez, 106 pounds

Mia Aguirre, 120 pounds (girls)

Makayla Munoz, 126 pounds (girls)

Garrett Birzer, 138 pounds

Bode Wooley, 145 pounds

Zane Chapman, 152 pounds

Malcolm Altisi, 160 pounds

Princess Altisi, 160 pounds (girls)

Caleb Varzeas, 220 pounds

Piedra Vista individual champions

Ezekiel Bejar, 132 pounds

