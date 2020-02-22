CLOSE
RIO RANCHO – With the preliminaries out of the way, it’s time to see who will be hoisting the Blue Trophy and who will be taking home medals at the New Mexico state wrestling tournament.

Aztec looks poised for their three-peat entering Saturday night, leading all schools regardless of class with 210.5 points.

Bryson Valdez, Garrett Birzer, Bode Wooley, Zane Chapman, Malcolm Altisi and Caleb Varzeas were undefeated in their brackets and will wrestle for individual medals in the evening session. For the Lady Tigers, Mia Aguirre, Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi all advanced to the championship round.

Piedra Vista was atop the 5A leaderboard with 159.0 points entering the championship rounds, leading Volcano Vista (158.5) and Carlsbad (157.5) by a slim margin. 

PV’s Ezekiel Bejar will wrestle for an individual championship. Farmington's Taeoma Frank, Cirrail Allison and Zack Small, along with Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez, also reached Saturday's finals.

PV’s Dominic Duran, Demetrio Archuleta and Jacob Bartley all placed fourth in their weight divisions. Tyler Ramsted placed fifth overall, while Dominiqu Martinez, Justin Delgado, Kyle Baker, Joseph Archibeque, TJ Bell and Gage Sanchez all placed sixth in their respective weight classes.

Visit www.daily-times.com for continuing coverage of the New Mexico State Wrestling Championships.

PHOTOS: New Mexico State Wrestling Championships, Day 2 | Feb. 22
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020.
Photos from the morning session of the New Mexico state wrestling tournament in Rio Rancho on Feb. 22, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Angelita Altamirano locks up West Mesa's Arianna Morales in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Cobre's Gavin Placenio grabs hold of Pecos' Christophe Ortiz in the 3A 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Miyamura's Lorianna Piestewa holds down Highland's Beatrice Loving in the Girls 100-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Oñate's Carlette Cruz locks up Albuquerque's Naiomi Molina in the Girls 106-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Wingate's Melayna Patton holds down Socorro's Chailynn Amaro in the Girls 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Brendon Olsen locks up Valencia's Clay Carrete in the 4A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez holds down Belen's Diego Avila in the 4A 113-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Centennial's Tye Barker grabs hold of Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted in the 5A 120-pound division semifinals during Saturday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Matthew Asher covers sports for the Carlsbad Current-Argus. He can be reached at 575-628-5524, masher@currentargus.com or @Caveman_Masher on Twitter.

