RIO RANCHO – With the preliminaries out of the way, it’s time to see who will be hoisting the Blue Trophy and who will be taking home medals at the New Mexico state wrestling tournament.

Aztec looks poised for their three-peat entering Saturday night, leading all schools regardless of class with 210.5 points.

Bryson Valdez, Garrett Birzer, Bode Wooley, Zane Chapman, Malcolm Altisi and Caleb Varzeas were undefeated in their brackets and will wrestle for individual medals in the evening session. For the Lady Tigers, Mia Aguirre, Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi all advanced to the championship round.

Piedra Vista was atop the 5A leaderboard with 159.0 points entering the championship rounds, leading Volcano Vista (158.5) and Carlsbad (157.5) by a slim margin.

PV’s Ezekiel Bejar will wrestle for an individual championship. Farmington's Taeoma Frank, Cirrail Allison and Zack Small, along with Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez, also reached Saturday's finals.

PV’s Dominic Duran, Demetrio Archuleta and Jacob Bartley all placed fourth in their weight divisions. Tyler Ramsted placed fifth overall, while Dominiqu Martinez, Justin Delgado, Kyle Baker, Joseph Archibeque, TJ Bell and Gage Sanchez all placed sixth in their respective weight classes.

