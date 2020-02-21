CLOSE

Aztec’s Bryson Valdez pins Ruidoso’s Solomon Chavez 31 seconds into the first period Friday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Farmington Daily Times

RIO RANCHO — The Aztec Tigers' three-peat aspirations had a promising, lightning fast start at the State Wrestling Championships today at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Twelve of 13 Tigers cruised to first-round victories.

Bryson Valdez set a dominant tone early by pinning Ruidoso's Solomon Chavez 31 seconds into the first period.

"Once I got him on his back, it was done," Valdez said. "I set the pace for our bracket, to show (New Mexico) I'm here to win."

Six of Aztec's 10 pins occurred in the first round.

"We just need to keep pushing the pace and do our stuff," Valdez said.

PHOTOS: New Mexico State Wrestling Championships, Day 1 | Feb. 21
Cleveland's Estevan Encinias locks onto Eldorado's Julian Flores in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Cleveland's Estevan Encinias locks onto Eldorado's Julian Flores in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Las Cruces' Tim Archuleta tries to break free from Santa Fe's Jeremiah Padilla in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Las Cruces' Tim Archuleta tries to break free from Santa Fe's Jeremiah Padilla in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Albuquerque Academy's Jackson Rodgers locks up Bernalillo's Jacob Pino in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Albuquerque Academy's Jackson Rodgers locks up Bernalillo's Jacob Pino in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Silver's Adyn Bostick grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Donavan Bryant in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Silver's Adyn Bostick grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Donavan Bryant in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Marcus Najera grabs the left foot of Hobbs' Daniel Leyva in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Carlsbad's Marcus Najera grabs the left foot of Hobbs' Daniel Leyva in a 5A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Belen's Josiah Pemble grabs hold of Los Alamos' Marcos Chacon in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Belen's Josiah Pemble grabs hold of Los Alamos' Marcos Chacon in a 4A 106-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central’s Matthew Hawkins holds down Bernalillo’s Xavier Jaramillo in a 4A 132-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Kirtland Central’s Matthew Hawkins holds down Bernalillo’s Xavier Jaramillo in a 4A 132-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Centennial’s Jesus Valenzuela locks up Atrisco Heritage’s Emilio Cordova in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Centennial’s Jesus Valenzuela locks up Atrisco Heritage’s Emilio Cordova in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista’s Diego Martinez and Deming’s Estevan Carreon do battle in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Piedra Vista’s Diego Martinez and Deming’s Estevan Carreon do battle in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec’s Garrett Birzer grabs hold of St. Pius’ Jaren Robins in a 4A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Aztec’s Garrett Birzer grabs hold of St. Pius’ Jaren Robins in a 4A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Las Cruces’ David Graves holds down Farmington’s Victor Borunda in a 5A 145-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Las Cruces’ David Graves holds down Farmington’s Victor Borunda in a 5A 145-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington’s Damone Aguirre and Santa Fe’s Isaac Beltran do battle in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Farmington’s Damone Aguirre and Santa Fe’s Isaac Beltran do battle in a 5A 138-pound first-round match during Friday's New Mexico State Wrestling Championships at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Rest of San Juan County opens strong

    Piedra Vista's Tyler Ramsted, Kyle Baker and Jacob Bartley pinned their foes less than a minute into the first period, as did Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez and Nick Duarte.

    Farmington's Taeoma Frank and Zack Small recorded first-round pins, as did Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson, Byron Gibbs, Ian Thomas and Leighthan Jensen.

    Allison pinned Deming's Anthony Carter in the second period Friday in Rio Rancho, while Small pinned Roswell's Canaan Peralta in the first period. Farmington Daily Times

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

