PHOTOS: District 1-4A wrestling championships| Feb. 15
Bloomfield's Gabriel Horton locks up Kirtland Central's Donavan Bryant in the 106-pound division third-place match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Horton won via 6-3 decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Ayden Reinhardt grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Jerome Coca in the 126-pound division third-place match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Reinhardt won via 5-4 decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Isaac Gonzales locks up Bloomfield's Nick Duarte in the 285-pound division third-place match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Duarte pinned Gonzales at the 2:44 mark. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Bryson Valdez grabs hold of Miyamura's Rhys Sellers in the 106-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Valdez won via 12-2 major decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Adan Benavidez locks up Aztec's Paul Vigil in the 113-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Benavidez pinned Vigil at the 1:14 mark. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Jaren McBride and Miyamura's Seanmatthew Garcia do battle in the 120-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Garcia won via 9-7 decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain flips over Miyamura's Drake Guerrero on a late reversal and takes control in the 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. St. Vrain won on a takedown in overtime. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Matthew Hawkins attempts to break free from Miyamura's James Leleiwi in the 132-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Hawkins won via 14-2 major decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Garrett Birzer locks up Shiprock's Hayden Goodluck in the 138-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Birzer won via 8-0 major decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson looks to break free from Aztec's Zane Chapman in the 152-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Chapman pinned Mangelson at the 2:57 mark. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Gallup's Micah Singer looks to grab Miyamura's Dominic Gutierrez in the 195-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Gutierrez won via 4-2 decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers and the Piedra Vista Panthers are district champions.

    Aztec won today’s District 1-4A tournament title at Bloomfield, while PV won today’s District 2-5A tournament title at West Mesa.

    Both teams punched their tickets to state.

    St. Vrain forces overtime on a late reversal, takes down Miyamura's Drake Guerrero for 126-pound district title Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Farmington Daily Times

    Kirtland Central and Farmington also qualified as teams for state after securing top-three spots in their respective district tournaments. KC took third at the District 1-4A tournament, while FHS took second at the District 2-5A tournament.

    In all, 14 5A teams and 14 4A teams automatically qualified for state. The remaining teams will be decided via wild card berths.

    The New Mexico state wrestling championships will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

    Benavidez pins Aztec’s Paul Vigil at the 1:14 mark in the first period to win the 113-pound district title Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Farmington Daily Times

    Kirtland Central's Ian Thomas defeats Aztec's Caleb Varzeas via 4-3 decision to win District 1-4A 220-pound division title Saturday at Bobcat Gym. Farmington Daily Times

    Newcomb girls still unbeaten in District 1-2A basketball

    The Skyhawks won 79-58 today at Tse’ Yi’ Gai.

    Newcomb (20-4, 10-0) is one win or one Rehoboth Christian loss away from clinching the district regular season title outright. 

    NHS will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navajo Pine.

    Bloomfield girls fall at Gallup

    The Lady Bobcats endured their first District 1-4A basketball loss of the season, falling 66-54 tonight at Gallup.

    Bloomfield (13-11, 7-1) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Miyamura.

    Farmington girls snap three-game skid

    The Lady Scorpions topped West Mesa 77-63 in today’s District 2-5A basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

    FHS (17-8, 3-4) will wrap up district play at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedra Vista.

    Shiprock girls, Kirtland girls victorious

    The Lady Chieftains hammered Aztec 59-35 in tonight’s District 1-4A basketball game at Shiprock, while the Lady Broncos beat Miyamura 56-27 tonight in Kirtland.

    Shiprock (9-15, 3-5) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gallup, while Aztec (5-19, 0-8) will host Kirtland (18-5, 7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

    Newcomb boys win at Tse’ Yi’ Gai

    The Skyhawks won today’s District 1-2A basketball game, 80-50.

    Newcomb (17-7, 8-2) will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Navajo Pine. 

