CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers and the Piedra Vista Panthers are district champions.

Aztec won today’s District 1-4A tournament title at Bloomfield, while PV won today’s District 2-5A tournament title at West Mesa.

Both teams punched their tickets to state.

CLOSE St. Vrain forces overtime on a late reversal, takes down Miyamura's Drake Guerrero for 126-pound district title Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Farmington Daily Times

Kirtland Central and Farmington also qualified as teams for state after securing top-three spots in their respective district tournaments. KC took third at the District 1-4A tournament, while FHS took second at the District 2-5A tournament.

In all, 14 5A teams and 14 4A teams automatically qualified for state. The remaining teams will be decided via wild card berths.

The New Mexico state wrestling championships will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Buy Photo Aztec's Bryson Valdez grabs hold of Miyamura's Rhys Sellers in the 106-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Valdez won via 12-2 major decision. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain flips over Miyamura's Drake Guerrero on a late reversal and takes control in the 126-pound division championship match during Saturday's District 1-4A wrestling championships at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. St. Vrain won on a takedown in overtime. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

CLOSE Benavidez pins Aztec’s Paul Vigil at the 1:14 mark in the first period to win the 113-pound district title Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Farmington Daily Times

CLOSE Kirtland Central's Ian Thomas defeats Aztec's Caleb Varzeas via 4-3 decision to win District 1-4A 220-pound division title Saturday at Bobcat Gym. Farmington Daily Times

Newcomb girls still unbeaten in District 1-2A basketball

The Skyhawks won 79-58 today at Tse’ Yi’ Gai.

Newcomb (20-4, 10-0) is one win or one Rehoboth Christian loss away from clinching the district regular season title outright.

NHS will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Navajo Pine.

Bloomfield girls fall at Gallup

The Lady Bobcats endured their first District 1-4A basketball loss of the season, falling 66-54 tonight at Gallup.

Bloomfield (13-11, 7-1) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Miyamura.

Farmington girls snap three-game skid

The Lady Scorpions topped West Mesa 77-63 in today’s District 2-5A basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

FHS (17-8, 3-4) will wrap up district play at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Piedra Vista.

Shiprock girls, Kirtland girls victorious

The Lady Chieftains hammered Aztec 59-35 in tonight’s District 1-4A basketball game at Shiprock, while the Lady Broncos beat Miyamura 56-27 tonight in Kirtland.

Shiprock (9-15, 3-5) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gallup, while Aztec (5-19, 0-8) will host Kirtland (18-5, 7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Newcomb boys win at Tse’ Yi’ Gai

The Skyhawks won today’s District 1-2A basketball game, 80-50.

Newcomb (17-7, 8-2) will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Navajo Pine.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e