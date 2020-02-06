CLOSE
PHOTOS: Bloomfield vs. Aztec wrestling | Feb. 6
Bloomfield's Matthias DeHerrera locks up Aztec's Jaren McBride in the 120-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Matthias DeHerrera locks up Aztec's Jaren McBride in the 120-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain grabs hold of Bloomfield's Ayden Reinhardt in the 126-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain grabs hold of Bloomfield's Ayden Reinhardt in the 126-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Sammy Minton tries to gain control against Bloomfield's Jacob Benedict in the 132-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Aztec's Sammy Minton tries to gain control against Bloomfield's Jacob Benedict in the 132-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Garrett Birzer overpowers Bloomfield's Diego Snell-Martinez in the 138-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Aztec's Garrett Birzer overpowers Bloomfield's Diego Snell-Martinez in the 138-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Bode Wooley grabs hold of Bloomfield's J. Gutierrez in the 145-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Aztec's Bode Wooley grabs hold of Bloomfield's J. Gutierrez in the 145-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's J.T. Seitzinger looks to break free from Aztec's Zane Chapman in the 152-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's J.T. Seitzinger looks to break free from Aztec's Zane Chapman in the 152-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Logan Klepac grabs hold of Bloomfield's AJ Garcia in the 152-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Aztec's Logan Klepac grabs hold of Bloomfield's AJ Garcia in the 152-pound division during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling duals at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    BLOOMFIELD — Aztec didn’t fret over its sluggish start on the wrestling mat, knowing that the backbone of its lineup would handle business and quickly turn the tables.

    And that group, comprised of Garrett Birzer, Bode Wooley and Zane Chapman, delivered yet again, propelling the Tigers to a 49-25 District 1-4A duals win tonight at Bloomfield.

    “As soon as we started getting those pins, I knew we had the momentum… the rest of the team just caught on,” Birzer said. “We knew we had to get it done.”

    The Bobcats won two of the opening three duals on the night, courtesy of Matthias DeHerrera’s second-period pin and Jacob Benedict’s 9-4 decision. That’s when the urgency to finish the night on a strong note heightened for Aztec.

    Birzer (138 pounds), Wooley (145) and Chapman (152) secured consecutive victories via second-period pins, and the Tigers didn’t look back.

    “That was the feeling when Garrett tied (the duals) up and the other two solidified the lead,” Aztec coach Monte Maxwell said.

    Time after time, that particular part of the lineup comes through with some key victories and allows the Tigers to pull ahead for good.

    “It was a really nice finish. The kids came through and battled,” Maxwell said.

    The District 1-4A wrestling championship duals will be held Saturday at Kirtland Central.

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

