Wrestling (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers plowed through their competition on the wrestling mat, winning the High Desert Tiger Duals tournament today at Lillywhite Gym.

Aztec cruised to wins over Centari, Colorado, Moriarty and Albuquerque Academy by a combined score of 177-54 in its three round-robin format team matches, securing its spot in the championship round alongside Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Belen.

After beating Pagosa Springs 31-27, Aztec secured the tournament title by crushing Belen 64-18.

Kirtland girls, Bloomfield girls both 2-0 in District 1-4A basketball

The Lady Broncos hammered Shiprock 57-21 tonight at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock, while the Lady Bobcats topped Aztec 34-31 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Kirtland opened on a 25-5 run and didn’t look back, while Bloomfield overcame some fourth-quarter foul troubles and came out on top.

Kirtland (13-4, 2-0) will resume district play 7 p.m. Thursday at Miyamura, while Bloomfield (8-10, 2-0) will host Gallup at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Aztec (5-13, 0-2) will host Shiprock (6-12, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Newcomb girls still unbeaten in district hoops action

The Lady Skyhawks coasted to an 81-18 home win over Tse Yi’ Gai’ today.

Newcomb (15-4, 5-0) will resume its home stand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Navajo Pine.

FHS girls hammer Eldorado in District 2-5A basketball

The Lady Scorpions had another strong outing on defense, winning 67-45 today in Albuquerque.

Farmington has given up 49 or fewer points on defense in its last three games.

Farmington’s won eight of its last 10 games overall.

FHS (15-5, 1-1) will resume district action 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Mesa.

Kirtland Central boys pull away for 4A basketball win

The Broncos turned things up a notch on defense during the second half, winning 74-50 today at Grants.

Kirtland surrendered just 21 second-half points, including nine in the fourth quarter alone.

This key 4A matchup was moved to tonight because of inclement weather earlier this month.

The Broncos have won three of their last four games.

KC (10-8, 1-1) will resume District 1-4A play hosting Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

PV boys, FHS boys drop district basketball games

The Panthers lost 81-58 against West Mesa today at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Scorpions lost 51-41 against Eldorado today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

FHS (8-12, 0-2) will host West Mesa at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while PV (5-15, 0-2) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at La Cueva.

Northwest girls fall in district basketball home game

The Lady Falcons couldn’t overcome an early 24-3 run by Rehoboth Christian, falling 62-14 on today.

Northwest will host Dulce at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.