CLOSE

Buy Photo Farmington's Zack Small pushes Eldorado's Arminio Otero to the far side of the mat in a 182-pound division match during Wednesday's District 2-5A wrestling tri-duals at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Small's now 40-0 this season, while teammate Cirrail Allison is 31-0. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Even amid the toughest and most unnerving of matches, Cirrail Allison and Zack Small won’t stop seeking ways to back foes into a corner and step off the mat victorious.

That continuous drive has helped the Farmington wrestling duo remain undefeated.

Allison now stands at 31-0 in the 170-pound division this season, including winning back-to-back matches by pins in tonight's District 2-5A tri-duals at Piedra Vista.

Small, who won his two district bouts tonight via a forfeit and a 10-6 decision, respectively, improved 40-0 in the 182-pound division this season.

“People recognize it and they give you kudos for it. It builds up this level of expectancy you’re supposed to uphold. It pushes me further and further,” Allison said. “I’ve learned to cope with the stress and the pressure. I actually do funny little dances before I wrestle, or deep breaths. My mom makes fun of me for it, but what do you do?”

There may be times where they surrender an ill-timed point or two, but Allison said he and Small quickly respond with those critical two points.

“It feels really good to hold these streaks we have,” Allison said. “I see Zack and I getting really far in what we’re doing, possibly bringing home some gold.”

For the time being, however, the pair remains discontent.

They understand the constant grind has helped them reach this point.

“As wrestlers, and especially as good wrestlers, you’ve always got a target on your back. We’re never satisfied,” Small said. “There’s always kids that are going to give you everything they’ve got, every match.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.