CLOSE

Wrestling (Photo: Daily Times stock image)

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County wrestlers brought home plenty of tournament championship hardware tonight.

Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Zack Small both won individual titles at the Joe Vivian Classic in Albuquerque.

Aztec's Bryson Valdez and Bode Wooley, as well as Piedra Vista's Kyle Baker, won individual titles at the Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow, Arizona.

Aztec's Malcolm Altisi and PV's TJ Bell both took second-place honors after reaching their respective championship bouts.

PV girls drop first game of season

In a top-10 5A bout, the top-ranked Lady Panthers lost 48-39 against eighth-ranked Sandia today in Albuquerque.

Like Friday, PV got off to another slow start on the scoring end. PV trailed 28-18 at halftime and couldn’t recover from there.

PV (17-1) will open District 2-5A action at home 7 p.m. Tuesday against Eldorado.

Shiprock girls fall in Hope Christian Invite finals

The Lady Chieftains gave two-time defending 4A state champion Los Lunas a run for its money early on, but eventually wore down in tonight’s 63-40 loss.

Just about every time Los Lunas threw a punch going on the attack during the first half, Shiprock kept punching back. Los Lunas would knock down a key jumper, and Shiprock mirrored that on each ensuing possession.

Shiprock led 26-23 at halftime, and then things got out of control.

Los Lunas pulled ahead with a 40-14 second-half run.

Shiprock (6-10) will open District 1-4A play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bloomfield.

The Lady Bobcats concluded the Hope Christian Invitational strong, hammering Hot Springs 71-32 in today’s consolation game.

PV boys top Aztec

The Panthers pulled ahead in the second half to win 60-40 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Piedra Vista, which has now won three of last four games, outscored Aztec 35-25 in the second half.

PV (5-13) opens District 2-5A play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eldorado, while Aztec (7-9) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday to open District 1-4A action.

Newcomb boys take third at Santa Rosa Lions Classic

The Skyhawks crushed Monte Del Sol Charter 67-25 in today’s third-place game.

Newcomb (11-6, 1-1) will host District 1-2A foe Ramah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Farmington girls, Newcomb girls cruise to wins

The Lady Scorpions hammered Albuquerque High 81-48 on the road today, while the Skyhawks hammered district foe Rehoboth Christian 65-35 today at NHS.

Farmington (14-4) will host La Cueva at 7 p.m. Tuesday to open District 2-5A play, while Newcomb (12-4, 2-0) will resume its six-game home stand 6 p.m. Tuesday against Ramah.

Aztec girls fall at Hatch Valley

The Lady Tigers lost 57-37 today.

Aztec (5-11) opens District 1-4A play 7 p.m. Thursday at Miyamura.