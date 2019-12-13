CLOSE The Tigers pull ahead with two pins early and finish off the Wolverines with two pins at the end, winning Friday's wrestling duals 57-18 in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers opened their two-time state wrestling title defense by quickly putting away Bayfield, Colorado, 57-18, in tonight’s season-opening duals at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Aztec came right out of the gate with back-to-back pins by Dylan St. Vrain and Sammy Minton.

Jacob Culler and Jaren McBride then ended the night recording back-to-back pins. Both won their matches less than a minute into the first round.

Aztec’s Bode Wooley and Hunter Riddick also won via pins, as did Mia Aguirre in the second girls bout.

Buy Photo Aztec's Hunter Riddick locks up Bayfield's Trey McKee in the 160-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Riddick won via pin at the 4:48 mark. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain tries to escape from Bayfield's Hunter Anderson in the 126-pound division during Friday's wrestling duals at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. St. Vrain won via pin three minutes, 31 seconds into the match. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

PV girls hoops reaches Rio Rancho Tournament finals

The Lady Panthers edged Mayfield 50-45 in tonight’s semifinals.

PV will face host school Rio Rancho in Saturday’s championship game.

Navajo Prep girls reach Jerry Richardson tournament finals

The Lady Eagles edged Bloomfield 36-35 in today’s Jerry Richardson tournament semifinals at Shiprock.

Prep will face Whitehorse, Utah, in the tournament championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Whitehorse beat Shiprock 46-33 today.

Bloomfield and Shiprock will play each other in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Scorpions fall in Joe Armijo Classic semis

Farmington couldn’t overcome a rough first half, losing 53-41 against Centennial tonight at Albuquerque Academy.

FHS, which scored just 17 first-half points, were cold shooting from outside and struggled to create scoring chances in the paint.

Farmington will face Las Cruces in Saturday’s third-place game.

Kirtland girls win on the road

The Lady Broncos won 48-38 tonight at Ignacio, Colorado.

Kirtland (4-2) will play at 6 p.m. Monday at Monument Valley, Arizona.

