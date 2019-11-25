CLOSE

Buy Photo Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain takes Kirtland Central's Phabian Begay to the ground in a 120-pound division match during the District 1-4A wrestling championships on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Wrestling

Piedra Vista duals vs. Los Alamos (at PVHS), TBA Dec. 4

PV duals at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6 p.m. Dec. 6

Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland Central at Tom Torres Tiger Duals (Los Lunas), 8 a.m. Dec. 7

Kirtland at Battle for Honor meet (at Miyamura), 1 p.m. Dec. 13

Aztec duals vs. Bayfield, Colorado, 6 p.m. Dec. 13

Bloomfield Invitational, 9 a.m. Dec. 14

PV at Olathe, Colorado duals, TBA Dec. 19

PV at Warrior Classic (Grand Junction, Colorado), TBA Dec. 20-21

Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland at Window Rock, Arizona Invitational, TBA Dec. 20-21

Aztec at Desert Storm Invitational (St. George, Utah), TBA Dec. 20-21

Aztec at Cimarron-Memorial Sparten Invitational (Las Vegas, Nevada), TBA Dec. 27-28

PV at ASICS Southern California Challenge, TBA Jan. 2-4

Lady Pinto Round Robin girls wrestling tournament (Moriarty), 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3

Farmington, Bloomfield at Silver City Duals, 5 p.m. Jan. 4

Farmington at Conflict at Cleveland tournament (Rio Rancho), 8 a.m. Jan. 10-11

Aztec, Bloomfield at Rocky Mountain Invitational (Pagosa Springs, Colorado), 10 a.m. Jan. 11

Kirtland at Bernalillo Duals, Jan. 11

PV duals vs. Monticello, Utah (at PVHS), 6 p.m. Jan. 15

Kirtland at Warrior Invitational Duals (Socorro), Jan. 17

Farmington at Joe Vivian Classic (Manzano High School in Albuquerque), Jan. 17-18

PV, Aztec at Doc Wright Invitational (Winslow), Jan. 17-18

District 2-5A Duals at Piedra Vista, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22

Aztec vs. Kirtland in District 1-4A Duals (at Aztec), 7 p.m. Jan. 23

Second annual Aztec girls wrestling tournament, 3 p.m. Jan. 24

High Desert Tiger Duals (at Aztec), 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25

District 2-5A Duals at West Mesa, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29

Kirtland vs. Bloomfield in District 1-4A Duals (at KCHS), TBA Jan. 30

Aztec duals vs. Cedaredge, Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Kirtland at Kirby Invitational (Belen), TBA Feb. 1

Farmington, Aztec at Butch Melton Invitational (Ignacio, Colorado), 9 a.m. Feb. 1

Bloomfield vs. Aztec in District 1-4A Duals (at Bloomfield), 5 p.m. Feb. 6

District 2-5A Duals at Farmington High, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7

District 1-4A Duals at Kirtland, TBA Feb. 8

District 2-5A individual championships at West Mesa, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15

District 1-4A individual championships at Bloomfield, 10 a.m. Feb. 15

State wrestling championships at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, Feb. 21-22

Swimming

Farmington Invitational (at Farmington Aquatic Center), 8 a.m. Dec. 7

Belen Invitational, TBA Dec. 14

Albuquerque Academy Invitational, 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 11

Griffin Invitational (at Santa Fe High), TBA Jan. 24

Nephi Invitational (at Farmington Aquatic Center), 9 a.m. Feb. 1

Last Chance meet (at Farmington Aquatic Center), TBA Feb. 7

District championships (Day 1 at Sandia), 4 p.m. Feb. 14

District championships (Day 2 at Albuquerque Academy, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15

State swimming championships at Albuquerque Academy, TBA Feb. 21-22