Wrestling
Piedra Vista duals vs. Los Alamos (at PVHS), TBA Dec. 4
PV duals at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland Central at Tom Torres Tiger Duals (Los Lunas), 8 a.m. Dec. 7
Kirtland at Battle for Honor meet (at Miyamura), 1 p.m. Dec. 13
Aztec duals vs. Bayfield, Colorado, 6 p.m. Dec. 13
Bloomfield Invitational, 9 a.m. Dec. 14
PV at Olathe, Colorado duals, TBA Dec. 19
PV at Warrior Classic (Grand Junction, Colorado), TBA Dec. 20-21
Farmington, Bloomfield and Kirtland at Window Rock, Arizona Invitational, TBA Dec. 20-21
Aztec at Desert Storm Invitational (St. George, Utah), TBA Dec. 20-21
Aztec at Cimarron-Memorial Sparten Invitational (Las Vegas, Nevada), TBA Dec. 27-28
PV at ASICS Southern California Challenge, TBA Jan. 2-4
Lady Pinto Round Robin girls wrestling tournament (Moriarty), 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3
Farmington, Bloomfield at Silver City Duals, 5 p.m. Jan. 4
Farmington at Conflict at Cleveland tournament (Rio Rancho), 8 a.m. Jan. 10-11
Aztec, Bloomfield at Rocky Mountain Invitational (Pagosa Springs, Colorado), 10 a.m. Jan. 11
Kirtland at Bernalillo Duals, Jan. 11
PV duals vs. Monticello, Utah (at PVHS), 6 p.m. Jan. 15
Kirtland at Warrior Invitational Duals (Socorro), Jan. 17
Farmington at Joe Vivian Classic (Manzano High School in Albuquerque), Jan. 17-18
PV, Aztec at Doc Wright Invitational (Winslow), Jan. 17-18
District 2-5A Duals at Piedra Vista, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22
Aztec vs. Kirtland in District 1-4A Duals (at Aztec), 7 p.m. Jan. 23
Second annual Aztec girls wrestling tournament, 3 p.m. Jan. 24
High Desert Tiger Duals (at Aztec), 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25
District 2-5A Duals at West Mesa, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Kirtland vs. Bloomfield in District 1-4A Duals (at KCHS), TBA Jan. 30
Aztec duals vs. Cedaredge, Colorado, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
Kirtland at Kirby Invitational (Belen), TBA Feb. 1
Farmington, Aztec at Butch Melton Invitational (Ignacio, Colorado), 9 a.m. Feb. 1
Bloomfield vs. Aztec in District 1-4A Duals (at Bloomfield), 5 p.m. Feb. 6
District 2-5A Duals at Farmington High, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7
District 1-4A Duals at Kirtland, TBA Feb. 8
District 2-5A individual championships at West Mesa, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15
District 1-4A individual championships at Bloomfield, 10 a.m. Feb. 15
State wrestling championships at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, Feb. 21-22
Swimming
Farmington Invitational (at Farmington Aquatic Center), 8 a.m. Dec. 7
Belen Invitational, TBA Dec. 14
Albuquerque Academy Invitational, 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 11
Griffin Invitational (at Santa Fe High), TBA Jan. 24
Nephi Invitational (at Farmington Aquatic Center), 9 a.m. Feb. 1
Last Chance meet (at Farmington Aquatic Center), TBA Feb. 7
District championships (Day 1 at Sandia), 4 p.m. Feb. 14
District championships (Day 2 at Albuquerque Academy, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15
State swimming championships at Albuquerque Academy, TBA Feb. 21-22
