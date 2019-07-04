Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Tyler Reinhardt captures national wrestling title
Bloomfield native, who competed in the 12-and-under age group, won the 117-pound division title June 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Tyler Reinhardt captures national wrestling title
The Daily Times staff
Published 2:10 p.m. MT July 4, 2019
CLOSE
FARMINGTON — Bloomfield's Tyler Reinhardt captured a national wrestling title on June 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Reinhardt, who competed in the 12-and-under age group, won the 117-pound division title at the Nationals USA Wrestling freestyle championships.
Reinhardt’s been practicing in both freestyle and Greco Roman styles of wrestling for the last three years.
DeLayne Luster, Reinhardt’s Cornerstone Wrestling Club teammate, also competed at Nationals in the 14-and-under age group’s 114-pound division.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.