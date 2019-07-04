CLOSE

Bloomfield's Tyler Reinhardt won the 12-and-under, 117-pound division freestyle wrestling title at the National USA Wrestling Championships on June 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. (Photo: Michael Reinhardt)

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield's Tyler Reinhardt captured a national wrestling title on June 29 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Reinhardt, who competed in the 12-and-under age group, won the 117-pound division title at the Nationals USA Wrestling freestyle championships.

Reinhardt’s been practicing in both freestyle and Greco Roman styles of wrestling for the last three years.

DeLayne Luster, Reinhardt’s Cornerstone Wrestling Club teammate, also competed at Nationals in the 14-and-under age group’s 114-pound division.