Aztec's Princess Altisi, seen here at the first annual girls wrestling tournament on Friday, Jan. 25 in Aztec, will face Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez in Saturday's state girls wrestling tournament 160-pound division finals. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — After plowing through her competition today in Rio Rancho, Aztec girls wrestler Princess Altisi looks to finally hoist the blue trophy.

She came up short last year wrestling for Shiprock and settled for second place, but she has a chance to redeem herself in Saturday’s girls state wrestling 160-pound championship match.

Altisi beat Los Alamos’s Gloria Ramos via 9-0 major decision in the semifinals, setting up a rematch with Miyamura’s Nancy Rodriguez at 12:45 p.m. Saturday for the title.

Rodriguez beat Altisi in last year’s finals.

Elsewhere, Aztec's Makayla Munoz lost to Miyamura’s Yele Aycock via 9-5 decision in today’s 126-pound girls semifinals. Munoz will face Rio Grande’s Alondra Huizar in the consolation semifinals, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple Aztec wrestlers reach 4A semifinals

Jaren McBride (106 pounds), Christian Robison (126), Garrett Birzer (138), Cody Candelaria (138), Hunter Medina (145), Bode Wooley (152), Zane Chaman (160) and Caleb Varzeas (195) all won their state quarterfinals matches tonight.

Bloomfield’s Adan Benavidez (106), Ayden Reinhardt (126) and Luke Whitley (152) also reached the 4A semifinals, as did Kirtland Central’s Isaac Thomas (170) and Jarryd Pollard (220).

Piedra Vista’s Julian Jaramillo (106), Justin Delgado (138) and Kyle Baker (145) all reached the 5A semifinals. Farmington’s Cirrail Allison (160), Gavin Blair (170), Zack Small (182) and Dante Norberto (285) also reached the 5A semis.

The 4A and 5A semifinals start at 9 a.m. Saturday.