FARMINGTON — Aztec opened its state wrestling title defense on a strong note today at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Jaren McBride (106-pound division), Dylan St. Vrain (120), Christian Robison (126), Garrett Birzer (132), Cody Candelaria (138), Hunter Medina (145) and Joshua Hannah (285) all won their first-round matches via pins during the first period.
Zane Chapman (160), Malcolm Altisi (170), Logan Klepac (182) and Caleb Varzeas (195) all won their opening matches via second-round pins.
Bode Wooley (152) won his opening match via third-round pin, while Zack Roberts (220) won his opening match via 14-2 major decision.
In the first round of the girls bracket, Makayla Munoz (126) pinned Cleveland’s Samantha Tuttle at the 3:53 mark. Princess Altisi (160) pinned Kirtland Central’s Macaria Gutierrez at the 3:47 mark.
Aztec opens 4A state wrestling tournament Friday at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Tigers eye back-to-back state titles this weekend. J.P. Murrieta/NMAA, Farmington Daily Times
Other area wrestlers open strong
Piedra Vista’s Julian Jaramillo (106), Kyle Baker (145) and Jacob Bartley (220) won their opening matches via first-round pins.
Farmington’s Taeoma Frank (120), Tyler Savell (145), Cirrail Allison (160) and Dante Norberto (285) also won their opening matches via first-round pins.
Lady Scorps’ Eliza Merrion competes in state diving
Merrion placed 14th out of 15 girls divers with a score of 192.90 today at Albuquerque Academy.
Albuquerque High’s Nadine Coulie won the event with a score of 327.40.
Girls hoops showdown postponed
Tonight’s District 2-5A game between Piedra Vista and Farmington at Scorpion Arena has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday due to snow.
PV (22-3, 6-1) is one win away from clinching the district title outright.
Elsewhere, the Navajo Prep boys' home game versus Zuni was moved to 1 p.m. Saturday due to snow.
