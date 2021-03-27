Piedra Vista earns No. 4 seed in 5A playoffs, will take on Cleveland in quarterfinals

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista will open the 5A state volleyball playoffs as the No. 4 seed, taking on No. 5 Cleveland in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals.

The state quarterfinals and semifinals matches will be at either the higher seed's location or a neutral site.

PV’s key wins this season include three victories over Farmington, which just missed out on making the 5A playoffs despite an 8-4 record.

Cleveland’s key wins this season include Farmington, Hope Christian (the No. 4 seed in 4A) and Santa Fe (the No. 1 seed in 5A).

The PV-Cleveland winner will face the Santa Fe-Clovis winner in Thursday’s 5A semifinals.

The 5A state championship match will take place at 5 p.m. April 3 at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Week 5 football schedule announced

Bloomfield will face Lovington 5 p.m. Thursday at University of New Mexico.

Farmington will face Mayfield 6 p.m. Friday at UNM, while Kirtland Central will take on Silver 2 p.m. Friday at Los Lunas.

Aztec and Shiprock will host games at 7 p.m. Friday. Aztec will face Miyamura, while Shiprock play against Crownpoint.

Piedra Vista will play 3 p.m. April 3 at Capital.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

