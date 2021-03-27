Piedra Vista earns No. 4 seed in 5A playoffs, will take on Cleveland in quarterfinals

Matt Hollinshead
Piedra Vista's Sophia Coleman passes the ball behind her to the right side against Farmington on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista will open the 5A state volleyball playoffs as the No. 4 seed, taking on No. 5 Cleveland in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals.

The state quarterfinals and semifinals matches will be at either the higher seed's location or a neutral site.

PV’s key wins this season include three victories over Farmington, which just missed out on making the 5A playoffs despite an 8-4 record.

Cleveland’s key wins this season include Farmington, Hope Christian (the No. 4 seed in 4A) and Santa Fe (the No. 1 seed in 5A).

The PV-Cleveland winner will face the Santa Fe-Clovis winner in Thursday’s 5A semifinals.

The 5A state championship match will take place at 5 p.m. April 3 at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Week 5 football schedule announced

Bloomfield will face Lovington 5 p.m. Thursday at University of New Mexico.

Farmington will face Mayfield 6 p.m. Friday at UNM, while Kirtland Central will take on Silver 2 p.m. Friday at Los Lunas.

Aztec and Shiprock will host games at 7 p.m. Friday. Aztec will face Miyamura, while Shiprock play against Crownpoint.

Piedra Vista will play 3 p.m. April 3 at Capital.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

