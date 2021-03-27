Piedra Vista volleyball wraps up regular season at 12-0

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista secured an unbeaten regular season, winning in straight sets Saturday at Aztec.

PV (12-0) will find out later tonight where it'll be seeded in the 5A state volleyball tournament.

Farmington, Kirtland volleyball teams wrap up regular seasons victorious

FHS won in straight sets Saturday at Bloomfield, while Kirtland took down Miyamura in four sets Saturday at Karlin Gym in Kirtland.

Farmington improved to 8-4, while Kirtland (4-6) concluded regular-season play with back-to-back wins.

Kirtland football, Aztec girls soccer no longer unbeaten

The Broncos lost 50-0 Saturday at Grants to wrap up the regular season, dropping to 3-1 with New Mexico football bowl game announcements around the corner.

Aztec girls soccer lost 2-1 Saturday at Piedra Vista, which also marked the first time this season the Lady Tigers surrendered a single goal. Aztec's now 8-1 this season.

PV, Aztec draw in boys soccer

The Panthers and the Tigers played to a 2-2 tie Saturday in Aztec.

