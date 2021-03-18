Piedra Vista improves to 7-0 this season with straight-set road win at Kirtland

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista volleyball team cruised past Kirtland Central in straight sets (25-8, 25-22, 25-5) Thursday at Karlin Gym in Kirtland.

The Lady Panthers are now 7-0 this season.

Aztec girls soccer now 5-0 this season

The Lady Tigers crushed Miyamura 10-0 Thursday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec, improving to 5-0 this season.

Dionne Nelson scored three goals for Aztec, while EdanJames Martinez and Ashle Sexton each scored two goals.

Farmington girls, PV girls also victorious in soccer

The Lady Scorpions topped Gallup 6-1 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while the Lady Panthers won 4-0 at Bloomfield.

FHS, Bloomfield and Aztec boys win road matches in soccer

The Scorpions won 11-1 at Gallup. The Bobcats won 1-0 at Piedra Vista, while the Tigers won 6-0 at Miyamura.

FHS, Bloomfield volleyball teams victorious on road

The Lady Scorpions won in four sets Thursday at Gallup, while the Lady Bobcats won in straight sets at Shiprock.

