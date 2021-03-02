Kayleigh Cadman ready to be primary anchor as Kirtland's back row undergoes rebuild

KIRTLAND — Kirtland Central’s defense is undergoing a significant rebuilding phase right now, and Kayleigh Cadman is ready for the challenge as that primary anchor in the back row.

“I am eager to fill the whole court if I have to this year. Even if it’s a young team, I’ll be there everywhere,” said Cadman, who had a team-high 162 digs and received 301 opposing serves last season.

The Lady Broncos libero brings much-needed stability to a Kirtland squad that lost several defensive specialists after 2019 to graduation and enters the spring 2021 season with a defensive unit that includes a small handful of younger and less experienced varsity players.

“(Kayleigh’s) really intuitive of where the ball’s going to be placed, just knowing hitters’ perspective on the digs, where they’re going to hit, where their shoulders are pointing… and she gets her feet there,” Lady Broncos coach Nadia Begay-Watson said. “She has great eyes, great (instincts)… She just knows where the ball’s going to be.”

Although her duties will also entail helping the younger and less experienced defensive players correct certain areas playing in the back row, Cadman still expects possible growing pains from the group and is ready to handle a greater workload.

“It’s going to be motivation to get myself going,” Cadman said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

