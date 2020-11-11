Piedra Vista's Kacee Moore inks with Northern Arizona University volleyball

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — After 20 long months of finalizing the recruiting process, Kacee Moore was able to breathe – and subsequently smile – after officially inking with NCAA Division I Northern Arizona University's volleyball program Wednesday on a full-ride scholarship.

"So much pressure is relieved because I started this process in eighth grade... So stressful. It just felt so good to stop looking and stop stressing," said the Piedra Vista outside hitter, who verbally committed to the Lumberjacks back in March of 2019.

The 6-foot-3 Moore said NAU, located in Flagstaff, Arizona, was drawn to her placement of the ball when hitting across the net.

Going forward, Moore said she looks to contribute as a power hitter more often, and also be less hesitant when pursuing the ball on defense.

Moore’s older sister, Courtney Moore, is playing volleyball at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa University.

The 2020 New Mexico volleyball season is postponed until March 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

Northern Arizona's 2020 volleyball season is postponed until Jan. 24, 2021. When the season commences, NAU eyes its third Big Sky Conference title since 2015 and its fourth BSC title overall.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

