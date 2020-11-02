Kirtland Central's Tatyanah Benally signs with Southeastern C.C. volleyball

The Daily Times staff

KIRTLAND – Already drawn the “atmosphere” of Southeastern Community College’s volleyball program, Kirtland Central’s Tatyanah Benally looks to help solidify middle hitter depth for SCC after signing with the Blackhawks Monday on partial athletic and academic scholarships.

Benally said SCC, located in West Burlington, Iowa, sought a middle hitter that can move around and help in different aspects – from hitting and passing to simply tipping the ball for a deflection – which is her current role with Kirtland.

“I can do anything to help them, be there for them... Even if I just barely touch the ball, just be there for them,” Benally said.

Going forward, especially with volleyball in New Mexico delayed until at least March due to COVID-19, Benally said she’s trying to improve the timing on her hits.

Benally also said she’s working on her passing during counterattacks by placing the ball in spots where teammates can easily reach it.

After a year or two at Southeastern C.C., Benally said she’d like to transfer to an NCAA volleyball squad in the southwest region.

