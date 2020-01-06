CLOSE

Buy Photo Farmington libero Talia Ockerman will continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division I New Mexico State University as a preferred walk-on. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Talia Ockerman is convinced she can help New Mexico State University volleyball's back row right away with her natural quickness getting to the ball.

The Farmington libero, who will join the NCAA Division I Aggies as a preferred walk-on with a guaranteed roster spot, said her speed in turn helps her react quickly in any and all circumstances — a void NMSU looked to fill on the recruiting trail.

"It seemed like they were lacking a little bit in defense this past year. I feel like I can fit in with them," Ockermann said. “I feel like when I try to play faster, things do click for me.”

The Aggies enter 2020 as back-to-back Western Athletic Conference Tournament champions.

"Just knowing the background of their program down there, it's really good. They're one of the top teams (in the area)," Ockerman said.

Going forward, Ockerman, who transferred from Kirtland Central to FHS after sophomore year, said she wants to work on making cleaner passes whenever the tempo slows down.

Ockerman also said she wants to better anticipate where and when little float-type hits may drop and to adjust her arm reach accordingly.

