CLOSE

Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson (16) and Akua Carr made the All-State Second Team in 3A volleyball. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep middle hitters Akua Carr and Aiona Johnson made the All-State Second Team in 3A volleyball after helping spark a deep tournament run.

After getting swept by Robertson in the 3A quarterfinals, the Lady Eagles (19-9) stormed back into title contention with three straight consolation bracket wins, including top-seeded Tularosa.

Prep’s season ended in the final four, at the hands of Robertson.

Carr and Johnson are among six key returners entering the 2020 campaign.

3A All-State First Team

Outside hitters

Lily Barker, St. Michael's

Shayla Hillis, Robertson

Jayden Jenkins, Robertson

Middle hitters

Tessa Ortiz, Robertson

Amber Marbourg, St. Michael's

Jacqualine Day, Laguna Acoma

Setters

Lauren Fulgenzi, Robertson

Molly Maestas, St. Michael's

Liberos

Dominique Ortega, Robertson

Simone Edwards, St. Michael's

3A All-State Second Team

Outside hitters

Taya Kie, Laguna Acoma

Raelyn Gonzales, Santa Fe Prep

Jasmine Jones, Tucumcari

Middle hitters

KC Roughsurface, Laguna Acoma

Akua Carr, Navajo Prep

Aiona Johnson, Navajo Prep

Setters

Savannah Duran, Tularosa

Valerie Garay, Hatch Valley

Liberos

Alexa Griego, St. Michael's

Jadyn Romero, Robertson

Julianna Carrillo, Laguna Acoma