CLOSE

Buy Photo Volleyball promo. (Photo: Current-Argus file photo)

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles’ late-season surge came to an end today in Rio Rancho.

Prep, the No. 7 seed, lost to No. 2 Robertson in straight sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-13) in the final four round of the 3A state volleyball tournament.

The Lady Eagles (19-9) lost to Robertson on Thursday night during the 3A state quarterfinals, sending them into the consolation side of the bracket.

However, Prep stormed back into state title contention with three straight consolation match wins over Tucumcari, Laguna Acoma and top-seeded Tularosa.

Prep will have its back row, led by Cienna Harrison, Britney Redhouse and Laila Charley, intact for 2020. Hitters Hailey Martin, Aiona Johnson and Akua Carr will also return.