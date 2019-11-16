Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Lady Eagles oust top-seeded Tularosa, reach final four in 3A state volleyball
The Daily Times staff
Published 11:22 a.m. MT Nov. 16, 2019
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are back in state title contention among the final four after ousting top-seeded Tularosa in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 28-26) in today's 3A state volleyball consolation match in Rio Rancho.
With the third set tied at 24-24, the two sides traded points. Prep then won the final two points to put away the match.
Tularosa's season ended at 20-4.
Prep took down both Tucumcari and Laguna Acoma on Friday night to stay alive in the 3A tournament entering the final day.
Prep will have another shot at Robertson, which beat Prep in the 3A quarterfinals, in the final four. That match starts at 3 p.m. today.
