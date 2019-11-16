CLOSE

The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles beat top-seeded Tularosa on Saturday to reach the 3A state volleyball tournament’s final four in Rio Rancho. (Photo: J.P. Murrieta/NMAA)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are back in state title contention among the final four after ousting top-seeded Tularosa in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 28-26) in today's 3A state volleyball consolation match in Rio Rancho.

With the third set tied at 24-24, the two sides traded points. Prep then won the final two points to put away the match.

Tularosa's season ended at 20-4.

Prep took down both Tucumcari and Laguna Acoma on Friday night to stay alive in the 3A tournament entering the final day.

Prep will have another shot at Robertson, which beat Prep in the 3A quarterfinals, in the final four. That match starts at 3 p.m. today.

