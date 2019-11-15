CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles stayed alive in the 3A state volleyball tournament, taking down Tucumcari in four sets (25-12, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24) today in Rio Rancho.

Prep was swept by Robertson in Thursday’s 3A quarterfinals, which sent the Lady Eagles into the consolation side of the bracket.

Prep will face Laguna Acoma in consolation play at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

Friday state volleyball consolation results

Navajo Prep 3, Tucumcari 1

Laguna Acoma 3, Dexter 1

Silver 3, Los Alamos 0

Los Lunas 3, Artesia 2

Sandia Prep 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0

Penasco 3, Eunice 2

Magdalena 3, Estancia 2

Pecos 3, Coronado 0

Desert Academy 3, Monte Del Sol 1

Evangel Christian 3, Des Moines 1

Tatum 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 0

Quemado 3, Cimmaron 0