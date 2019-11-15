CLOSE Navajo Prep defeats both Tucumcari and Laguna Acoma on Friday to stay alive in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Rio Rancho. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles kept on rolling in consolation play at the 3A state volleyball tournament, topping Laguna Acoma in four sets (25-18, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23) tonight at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Prep will resume consolation bracket action against Tularosa at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prep (18-8) is one win away from getting back into title contention as one of the final four squads.