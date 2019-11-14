CLOSE Navajo Prep couldn't do much damage at the net against Robertson's quick defenders during Thursday's 3A quarterfinals in Rio Rancho.. J.P. Murrieta/NMAA, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles hit a roadblock at the 3A state volleyball tournament.

Prep couldn't do much damage at the net against Robertson's quick defenders, losing in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-13) in tonight’s 3A quarterfinals down in Rio Rancho.

The seventh-seeded Lady Eagles (16-8) look to get back on track in the consolation bracket, facing Tucumari at 11:30 a.m. Friday.