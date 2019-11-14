Navajo Prep had multiple service aces and kills attacking the back corners during Thursday's opening round at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. J.P. Murrieta/NMAA, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles cruised past Santa Fe Prep in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-12) in today's 3A state volleyball tournament opener at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
Navajo Prep, which improved to 16-7 with the victory, had multiple service aces and kills attacking the back corners of the floor.
The seventh-seeded Lady Eagles will face No. 2 seed Robertson in the 3A quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage.
First-round results
Navajo Prep 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
Santa Teresa 3, Miyamura 0
Hope Christian 3, Silver 2
Los Alamos 3, Pojoaque Valley 1
Laguna Acoma 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0
Sandia Prep 3, Dexter 0
Magdalena 3, Coronado 2
Eunice 3, Desert Academy 1
Mescalero Apache 3, Estancia 0
Monte Del Sol 3, Penasco 2
Floyd 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 1
Carrizozo 3, Evangel Christian 1
Tatum 3, Cimmaron 0
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.