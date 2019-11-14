CLOSE Navajo Prep had multiple service aces and kills attacking the back corners during Thursday's opening round at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. J.P. Murrieta/NMAA, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles cruised past Santa Fe Prep in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-12) in today's 3A state volleyball tournament opener at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Navajo Prep, which improved to 16-7 with the victory, had multiple service aces and kills attacking the back corners of the floor.

The seventh-seeded Lady Eagles will face No. 2 seed Robertson in the 3A quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage.

First-round results

Navajo Prep 3, Santa Fe Prep 0

Santa Teresa 3, Miyamura 0

Hope Christian 3, Silver 2

Los Alamos 3, Pojoaque Valley 1

Laguna Acoma 3, Santa Fe Indian School 0

Sandia Prep 3, Dexter 0

Magdalena 3, Coronado 2

Eunice 3, Desert Academy 1

Mescalero Apache 3, Estancia 0

Monte Del Sol 3, Penasco 2

Floyd 3, Santa Fe Waldorf 1

Carrizozo 3, Evangel Christian 1

Tatum 3, Cimmaron 0