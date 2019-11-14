CLOSE The Lady Scorpions went five sets for the 11th time this season, conquering the Mustangs in Tuesday's District 2-5A tournament quarterfinals. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

Final District 2-5A regular season standings

1. La Cueva (18-1, 8-0)

2. Eldorado (14-7, 6-2)

3. Farmington (8-14, 3-5)

4. West Mesa (6-13, 2-6)

5. Piedra Vista (6-15, 1-7)

Final District 2-5A regular season stats

La Cueva’s Mariana Sharp and Sidney Mcintosh with 255 and 252 kills, respectively, through Nov. 9.

Final District 1-4A regular season standings

1. Miyamura (13-7, 9-1)

2. Kirtland Central (14-6, 8-2)

3. Bloomfield (12-10, 6-4)

4. Gallup (14-7, 4-6)

5. Shiprock (5-17, 3-7)

6. Aztec (4-17, 0-10)

District 1-4A regular season stats

Bloomfield’s Halle Payne with 230 kills through Nov. 5. Aztec’s Carley Smith with 213 kills through Nov. 5. Bloomfield’s Katie Waresback with 159 kills through Nov. 5.

Bloomfield’s Ellie Florez with 420 assists through Nov. 5. Miyamura’s AnnMarie Peters with 375 assists through Nov. 7. Aztec’s Madison Edwards with 332 assists through Nov. 5. Shiprock’s Lisa Begay with 320 assists through Nov. 5.

Aztec’s Jaylynn Nakai with 744 digs through Nov. 5. Bloomfield’s Dione Archibeque with 323 digs through Nov. 5.

Final District 1-3A regular season standings

1. Navajo Prep (15-7, 9-1)

2. Crownpoint (11-10, 6-4)

3. Wingate (12-12, 6-4)

4. Thoreau (9-13, 4-6)

5. Tohatchi (8-13, 4-6)

6. Zuni (8-15, 2-8)

Final District 1-2A regular season standings

1. Dulce (22-0, 12-0)

2. Rehoboth Christian (11-11, 8-4) *

3. Newcomb (13-8, 8-4)

4. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (15-10, 7-5)

5. Ramah (7-13, 5-7)

6. Navajo Pine (2-17, 2-10)

7. Northwest (0-20, 0-12)

* =Rehoboth wins second-placed tiebreaker, due to district point differentials