FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles will again play on the big stage.
Navajo Prep (15-7) earned the No. 7 seed in the 3A state volleyball tournament and will face 10th-seeded Santa Fe Prep.
Prep, which won both the District 1-3A regular season and tournament titles, also has wins against Rehoboth Christian and Santa Fe Prep.
The Lady Eagles have won 11 of its last 12 matches entering the playoffs.
Despite wins over Navajo Prep, Farmington, Bloomfield (twice), Gallup (twice) and District 1-4A champion Miyamura, Kirtland Central (14-6) just missed out on the 4A playoffs.
Los Lunas received the No. 12 seed in 4A over Kirtland in a tiebreaker because Los Lunas won the head-to-head matchup back on Sept. 21.
This year's state tournament is now a double-elimination format and will not include pool play matches.
The playoffs will be Thursday through Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
