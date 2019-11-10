CLOSE Navajo Prep set up plenty of easy points off counterattacks and also got plenty of defensive stops on Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles will again play on the big stage.

Navajo Prep (15-7) earned the No. 7 seed in the 3A state volleyball tournament and will face 10th-seeded Santa Fe Prep.

Prep, which won both the District 1-3A regular season and tournament titles, also has wins against Rehoboth Christian and Santa Fe Prep.

The Lady Eagles have won 11 of its last 12 matches entering the playoffs.

Despite wins over Navajo Prep, Farmington, Bloomfield (twice), Gallup (twice) and District 1-4A champion Miyamura, Kirtland Central (14-6) just missed out on the 4A playoffs.

Los Lunas received the No. 12 seed in 4A over Kirtland in a tiebreaker because Los Lunas won the head-to-head matchup back on Sept. 21.

This year's state tournament is now a double-elimination format and will not include pool play matches.

The playoffs will be Thursday through Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee hits the ball over the net against Wingate during Thursday's District 1-3A volleyball tournament finals at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)