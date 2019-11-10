CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Miyamura defeated Bloomfield in straight sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-14) to win tonight’s District 1-4A volleyball tournament championship match in Gallup.

Miyamura (13-7) has won 12 of its last 13 matches, while Bloomfield (12-10) has dropped four of its last six matches.

The 4A state volleyball playoff bracket will be announced on Sunday night online at nmact.org.

Triston Charles takes second at 5A cross country championships

The Piedra Vista runner went neck-and-neck with Jerrick Maldonado of Clovis heading for the finish line today in Rio Rancho. Maldonado won the boys race in 16 minutes, 7.65 seconds, just 0.65 seconds better than Charles.

Elsewhere, Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone placed sixth in the 4A girls race at 19:16.55.