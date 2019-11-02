FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central volleyball team swept Bloomfield tonight at Karlin Gym in Kirtland to secure the No. 2 spot in the District 1-4A tournament.
Kirtland (14-5, 8-2) will host one of the two district tournament semifinals matches on Nov. 7.
Bloomfield (10-9, 6-4) has lost three straight matches, but will be the No. 3 seed in the district tournament.
BHS will host Aztec in the district tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 5.
Miyamura tops Shiprock, clinches District 1-4A title
The Patriots defeated the Lady Chieftains in four sets tonight in Shiprock.
Miyamura (11-7, 9-1) will host the other district tournament semifinals match on Nov. 7, while Shiprock (5-17, 3-7) will play Nov. 5 at Gallup in the district tournament quarterfinals.
Farmington tops Piedra Vista
The Lady Scorpions beat the Lady Panthers in four sets tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington (7-14, 3-5) will be the No. 3 seed in the District 2-5A tournament and will host West Mesa (6-12, 2-6) on Nov. 5.
PV (6-14, 1-7) will open the district tournament Nov. 5 at Eldorado (12-6, 6-2).
