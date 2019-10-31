CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles wrapped up District 1-3A volleyball in dominating fashion, sweeping Zuni (25-7, 25-16, 25-17) tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Prep (13-7) is the top seed in next week’s district tournament and will host one of the two semifinals matches on Nov. 7.

Aztec volleyball swept at home

The Lady Tigers lost to Gallup in straight sets (25-21, 25-15, 25-11) tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Aztec’s lost 15 straight matches entering the District 1-4A tournament.

Aztec will open the district tournament at either Kirtland Central or Bloomfield on Nov. 5.

Final District 1-3A regular season standings

1. Navajo Prep (13-7, 9-1)

2. Crownpoint (11-9, 6-4)

3. Wingate (9-11, 5-5)

4. Tohatchi (8-12, 4-6) *

5. Thoreau (8-12, 4-6)

6. Zuni (8-12, 2-7)

* = Tohatcho wins fourth-place tiebreaker in point differentials